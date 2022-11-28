Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: SEHA Kidney Care (SKC), part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the launch of overnight dialysis service. The service is currently available at SEHA Kidney Care – Central (Mafraq), with plans of further expansion.

Overnight hemodialysis, also referred to as nocturnal hemodialysis, is carried out at night whilst the patient is asleep. Since patients with severe renal conditions often spend hours attached to the machine in a dialysis center, usually three times a week, overnight dialysis offers patients more time to themselves in the day. This form of dialysis is potentially gentler on the body with several patients claim improved energy levels, fewer medications, and less dietary restrictions from having longer dialysis sessions. Additionally, longer hemodialysis sessions may improve heart damage caused by high blood pressure, in addition to offering better phosphate control. Lastly, it can occasionally result in a faster recovery time - patients undergoing nocturnal hemodialysis may experience less fatigue than those on conventional hemodialysis daytime sessions.

Dr Stephen Holt, Professor Director, and Chief Executive Officer, SKC, said: “Overnight hemodialysis offers patients with severe kidney conditions, several social and medicinal benefits. We are exceptionally proud to launch this service which further cements our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of the community we serve. This is a tremendous boost to UAE’s renal care services, and we believe the community will benefit greatly from this new treatment option. While the new service is available at SKC Central, we are planning to expand the reach further to make it more accessible for our patients.”

The services are open for any renal patient on regular haemodialysis wishing to dialyse overnight, provided they are eligible to undergo dialysis in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, patients will need to commute to and from the dialysis centre in Mafraq on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings. The SKC centre provides patients with quality bed and linen, low lighting to facilitate sleep, earplugs, state-of-the-art monitoring systems, and meals/snacks as needed to make their experience as comfortable as possible.

SEHA Kidney Care is the leading provider of nephrology, dialysis and transplant services in the UAE.

To find out more about SKC’s overnight dialysis services, please call 800 50 or visit www.seha.ae/. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA Mobile app or WhatsApp us on 02-4102200.

