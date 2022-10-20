Sharjah: The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Authority (SCTDA) has travelled further eastwards with a comprehensive three-nation Far East Asia Roadshow 2022 to highlight and promote the Emirate of Sharjah whose potential as a world-class hub for tourism continues to grow exponentially with numerous new developments emerging in a variety of sub-sectors including leisure, hospitality, retail, culture, education, adventure and ecotourism.

A delegation headed by SCTDA, in partnership with Emirates Airline and Rida International Travel included officials featuring a number of travel and hospitality agencies’ and hotels’ representatives in Sharjah from Sharjah Airport travel agency (SATA), Agaza Travel Agency, Cozmo Travel, Wasl Asset Management Group, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah, Golden Sands Hotel, and Golden Tulip Hotel.

The Roadshow will take place in the cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 17 - 24, to promote the emirate’s growing tourism potential and emerging business opportunities and to continue attracting a steady stream of tourists from the Far East, one of the most important source markets for Sharjah.

The visiting delegation are meeting with approximately 250 tourism board officials, tour operators, travel agents, business representatives and other industry stakeholders in the four cities, and over B2B networking and dinner events, are making detailed presentations to educate these markets about Sharjah’s history and culture and its growing potential for Far East Asian tourists - both vacationers and business travellers.

The roadshow is part of SCTDA’s continually developing programmes to enhance the travel experience in Sharjah, and raise awareness across global markets about the Authority’s international initiatives that are aligned with its vision to promote Sharjah as an ideal regional and global tourist destination waiting to be discovered.

During the tour, emerging attractions in the emirate, including big ticket projects in the region were highlighted, like the “The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim, Mysk Najd Al Maqsar Village in Khorfakkan, Nomad by Mysk, Mysk Moon Retreat, which all are designed for luxury accommodation and inspired by the heritage and surrounding nature, enhancing sustainability and ecotourism. Other destinations include Sharjah Safari, located within the Al Bridi Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid, which is the largest safari park outside Africa, the Floating Theatre of Kalba, Al Hira Beach, Kalba Waterfront Mall.

The Far East Asia 2022 roadshow also builds on Sharjah’s long standing relations with the Far East, as SCTDA seeks to strategically promote this relationship in all key sectors that contribute to the growth of Sharjah’s and the UAE’s national economies.

Future of tourism between Far East and Sharjah more promising than ever

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), said: “The Far East has always been a very important tourism market for Sharjah and we are here because we believe in the huge growth potential that we can mutually benefit from by boosting opportunities for Sharjah-bound travel and tourism by working closely and collaboratively.”

“Sharjah registered a 36% market growth in guest numbers from the Far East in 2021 and received over 70,000 guests from the Far East in 2021 as compared to just over 52, 000 in 2020 . As passenger flights coming into our city resume pre-Covid levels and as we continue to offer newer and more exciting ways to explore and experience our city, the future of tourism between the Far East Asian market and Sharjah looks more promising than ever,” he added.

Sharjah Tourism Market 2021 overview - Asia and the Far East

In 2021, Sharjah hotels recorded a 36% increase in the number of guests, receiving more than 70,000 guests from Far East Asian countries, compared to around 52,000 in 2020. The number of visitors and tourists from Indonesia registered a 5% increase in 2021 compared to the previous year while there was a significant 14% growth in the number of visitors from Malaysia during the same period.

-Ends-