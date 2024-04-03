Rome/Riyadh: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed today a generous contribution of USD 5 million from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) to support its operations in Palestine.

The agreement was signed between HE Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Royal Court Advisor and Supervisor General of KSrelief, and Ms. Cindy McCain, WFP’s Executive Director.

The USD 5 million will be allocated to WFP operations in Gaza for life-saving food assistance provision to internally displaced Palestinians. This support will assist some 75,000 households (around 377,000 people) in the Gaza Strip with Ready to Eat (RTE) family food parcels. Each of the 75,000 food parcels includes 16.3 kg of commodities per family of five members and consists of various canned vegetables, canned meat, canned fish, and date bars, designed to meet the needs of a family of five for 10 days.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, remains committed to supporting those who are in need around the world. Our solidarity with the people of Gaza is embodied in our tireless efforts to ensure that aid reaches them urgently. I am very pleased to sign this agreement with our valued partners in the World Food Programme to provide support and food aid to displaced people in Gaza. We thank WFP for its ongoing commitment to saving and improving the lives of the world’s most vulnerable”, commented Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief.

"We're delighted to continue building on our strong partnership with KSrelief, providing critical support to WFP’s emergency response in Gaza, and contributing to the well-being and dignity of so many vulnerable families who were displaced, injured, or traumatized by the ongoing conflicts," said Ms. McCain.

In Gaza, over 1.45 million people received food assistance (one-time ten-day ration, or hot meals) in February. WFP is distributing ready-to-eat food parcels, wheat flour and specialized nutritional products for children as well as pregnant women and mothers with breastfeeding children. WFP is also supporttig over 70 community-kitchens to provide over 350,000 hot meals daily.

To support existing systems and the local economy, the World Food programme is helping bakeries get back on their feet by providing them with wheat flour and other necessary resources to operate. Around 500,000 people have been able to buy bread again because of this assistance. WFP requires 22,000 mt of food every month to meet the needs of 1.1 million people (or 45,000 mt for 2.2 million people).

