RIYADH – The Global Initiative for Capacity Building in Cyberspace was announced at the Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Riyadh today, as a collaboration between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations (UN).

In today’s rapidly evolving cyber landscape, a worldwide shortage of 2.8 million cybersecurity professionals and the skills gaps reported by 43% of information security executives – according to the GCF 2024 Cybersecurity Workforce Report – highlight the urgency of a coordinated global effort to bridge persistent cybersecurity capacity gaps.

This new initiative will deliver accelerated capacity development at scale in areas of greatest need through expert-led workshops, training and education programs, international simulations and cyber drills, policy development support, and collaborative R&D that will enhance the skills of beneficiaries worldwide – from policy practitioners to law enforcement personnel and cyber diplomats.

Implementation will be led by Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA), Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE), and GCF, in partnership with UN agencies - the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), UN Office on Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the UN Interregional Crime and Justice Institute (UNICRI), the UN Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - alongside INTERPOL and a wide network of international partners.

“Saudi Arabia’s partnership with the United Nations to advance global cybersecurity capacity building is testament to a shared commitment to driving progress for the benefit of people, societies, and nations. The Kingdom has been at the forefront of fostering collective action on cybersecurity, and this multistakeholder initiative will complement efforts across borders to build the skills and resilience needed for a safer and more resilient Cyberspace for all,” said H.E. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Mazyed, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA).

Forming part of ongoing multilateral efforts to advance the security and inclusiveness of Cyberspace, this new initiative will support nations in strengthening their understanding of emerging norms and translating established global frameworks into practical action.

Commenting on the initiative’s launch, UN Secretary-General H.E. António Guterres said, “In our interconnected world, Cyberspace is essential for innovation and opportunity. At the same time, vulnerabilities can undermine trust, disrupt societies, and threaten peace. We must act together to ensure Cyberspace serves the common good – by investing in people, building skills and fostering inclusion. As digitization accelerates, we must forge global partnerships rooted in solidarity and shared responsibility – leaving no country or community behind.” Guterres concluded by recognizing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s initiative on capability building and GCF’s focus on global issues like child protection and women’s empowerment.

The initiative was among the announcements on the opening day of the GCF Annual Meeting 2025 in Riyadh, adding to the momentum of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to foster international collaboration in Cyberspace, including the two global initiatives - Child Protection in Cyberspace and Women Empowerment in Cybersecurity - instated by H.R.H. Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

The GCF Annual Meeting is the flagship event of GCF, a global platform that aims to strengthen the safety and resilience of Cyberspace by advancing international collaboration, purposeful dialogue, and impactful initiatives. Now in its fifth edition, this year’s event aims to elevate the scope, capacity and impact of GCF’s efforts to drive multistakeholder collaboration across different domains of Cyberspace.