​​​​​​Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has visited the Halfway Houses facility established to support the ongoing efforts of the Anti-Narcotics Council which His Highness chairs. The facility supports the delivery of the goals of the Council’s National Strategic Plan for Combating Narcotics (2024-2026).

During the visit to the social rehabilitation services facility, His Highness reviewed the key outcomes of the pilot model. The facility was established by the Family Care Authority (FCA), an affiliate of the Department of Community Development (DCD), with funding from the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an through the allocation of AED20 million in community contributions to support the pilot project, of which AED10 million was provided by Mubadala Investment Company.

The Halfway Houses facility accepts men and women aged 18-65, after they complete their detox in the primary service. The facility assists affected individuals on their journey to end addiction. It provides early detection, psychological treatment, and social and rehabilitation services. The pilot facility also helps treat and reintegrate individuals into society in accordance with international best practices, thereby enhancing efforts to support their journey to recovery.

The pilot facility’s rehabilitation model is the first of its kind in the region to provide this kind of care and support, offering specialised social and psychological rehabilitation services licensed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. In addition, it provides a comprehensive range of services is theand therapies to beneficiaries and their families, including family therapy consultations for dealing with mental health disorders and social challenges which may be faced during recovery.

The rehabilitation facility has been developed in line with international safety standards. A dedicated team was formed to ensure that all standards and specifications relating to occupational health and safety are observed. More than 35 specialised rehabilitation and community integration programmes are offered and the specialised team has extensive experience in implementing various rehabilitation programmes for individuals recovering from addiction.

The Family Care Authority has designed an integrated care model for the journey of recovery, based on the latest programmes and scientific interventions, according to the highest international standards and practices. The comprehensive three-phase care model includes Specialised Care for assessment, diagnosis, and intensive rehabilitation; Advanced Care, offering residence; and Post-Care for ongoing monitoring to ensure long-term family stability and sustainable recovery. The facility does not only offer medical treatment, but also provides individuals with social, mental and vocational rehabilitation. By integrating a range of therapies, counselling, support systems, and reintegration plans, the FCA aims to provide a nurturing environment that fosters healing, resilience, and personal growth, empowering individuals to regain control of their lives, build meaningful connections, and embark on a path towards lasting recovery and wellbeing.

His Excellency Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development said: “We deeply value the visit of His Highness Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the rehabilitation facility. It is dedicated to helping individuals who are recovering from addiction, rehabilitating them to contribute actively and productively to their community. This reflects a commitment to ensuring a protective, supportive environment while fostering a unified, cohesive community.

“The facility aligns with the National Strategic Plan for Combating Narcotics (2024-2026) launched by the Anti-Narcotics Council and the Abu Dhabi Integrated Strategy to Combat Addiction (2022-2024), launched by the Department of Community Development in 2022. Collaborative efforts aim to protect community members from drug abuse and enable the early detection of abuse cases before they develop into addiction. Mechanisms are developed and implemented to reintegrate recovered individuals into society through aftercare services that ensure sustainable recovery in the community.

“It is important to continue the social sector's efforts under the umbrella of the Department of Community Development, in collaboration with various partners. The rehabilitation facility reflects the collaborative efforts of institutions, particularly as the Family Care Authority manages cases through integrated services that provide social care according to the highest international standards, while it is funded by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an.

"The facility represents an important stage of the reintegration journey and the return to family and the community. They provide a supportive and motivating environment for recovery, reflecting an awareness that combating addiction is not only an individual responsibility but a collective one. It requires the combined efforts and cooperation of government institutions and community members, affirming the primary role of the family as the most important line of protection to prevent an individual from falling into addiction."

Her Excellency Dr Bushra Al Mulla, Director General of FCA, said: “We are honoured by the visit of His Highness Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the facility. As part of our ongoing contribution to the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy, and FCA’s mandate and vision, the houses are an essential part of our comprehensive care model to support community members struggling with addiction. The rehabilitation facility also has a specialised team licensed by the relevant bodies in the emirate to provide high-quality specialised services that meet the needs of beneficiaries and their families.

“FCA is committed to serving community members and their families in overcoming diﬀerent forms of challenges. This is done in collaboration with our strategic partners in Abu Dhabi Government, including the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, as well as the social and private sectors. This reflects the community's awareness of the challenges posed by addiction and the responsibility, rooted in Abu Dhabi's values of social solidarity, to support the recovery journey.”

Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said: “Our partnership with FCA for the Halfway houses project, underlines our continuous efforts to provide innovative and sustainable solutions to complex social priorities through our social contracting model, which aims to achieve specific and measurable results for the Abu Dhabi community. We drive partnerships and collaborations by bringing together government entities, service providers from social enterprises, corporate social investors, and individual social responsibility contributors. This is an integral part of our broader mission to address key social priorities in the social, health, education, infrastructure and environment sectors. We have allocated AED20 million in community contributions from companies and individuals to support this project, reflecting our commitment to the transparent allocation of CSR contributions.

“This project solidifies Abu Dhabi’s position and pioneering role in empowering individuals recovering from addiction and re-integrating them into society. It supports enhancing their skills, enabling them to become effective and productive members of the community. It aligns with our vision of creating an inclusive society in which all groups are empowered to contribute to the ongoing achievements of the UAE.”

The facility’s behavioural interventions are scientiﬁc and evidence-based, addressing a wide spectrum of individual needs. The programme encompasses the 12-step programme, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Dialectal Behavioural Therapy (DBT), Trauma-based Therapy, Spirituality and Religious Group therapy, and Family Therapy which includes psychoeducation, acceptance, social skill training, emotional intelligence, and marriage counselling programmes. It includes various additional therapies such as psychoeducation, spirituality, social skills, and health programmes. It also provides complementary programmes for meditation and mindfulness in addition to fitness and recreational activities. The facility is also the only one of its kind in the UAE to provide art and equine activities as effective therapies to treat substance abuse and support rehabilitation.

The facility underscores the leading role of the council to ensure the consolidation of efforts from federal and local institutions through the Charter of National Integration in the Fight Against Drugs, laying the foundation to protect the health and safety of the public.

The facility team follows a confidentiality and privacy policy to maintain the confidentiality of beneficiaries and their families. Programme services can be accessed by calling the Family Care Authority’s helpline on 800444.

About Family Care Authority

The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi is dedicated to empowering families to achieve self-reliance. An aﬃliate of the Department of Community Development, the FCA is mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to provide comprehensive and proactive support to families across the Emirate. With a steadfast commitment to conﬁdentiality, the FCA collaborates with strategic partners to oﬀer integrated services, counseling, and emergency assistance to families, the elderly, individuals with determination, youth, and other vulnerable groups. Through its cutting-edge case management system, the FCA ensures seamless access to advanced services, fostering a nurturing environment for individuals and their families to thrive.

