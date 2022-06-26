Dubai: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Chairman of ENOC and Dragon Oil, HE Mikayil Jabbarov, the Minister of Economy and Investment of Azerbaijan Republic, discussed the bilateral relations in the energy sectors of the two brotherly countries, and the future business opportunities of cooperation.

Held in Dubai, the meeting discussed various topics of mutual interest, particularly the investment in oil exploration and production projects in Azerbaijan, crude oil trading via the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The two sides further reviewed issues of mutual interest in the energy sector, including renewable, oil and gas activities, long-term investment opportunities, and joint interest within Azerbaijan or anywhere else in E&P activities and crude oil trade.

They also agreed to assign competent teams to explore opportunities and options that benefit both sides, especially that Azerbaijan is keen to expand the economic cooperation with the countries of the region.

Present at the meeting were Saif Al Falasi, CEO of the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil, Hussain Lootah, and Qusai Al Shared, members of the ENOC Board of Directors, along with the delegation accompanying the Minister, and officials of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

