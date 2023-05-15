Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has issued an Emiri Decree announcing the appointment of a new Board of Directors for the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA). The formation of the board marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the organisation and is one of several administrative and structural changes being made with the aim of improving and expanding the SBA’s reach.

By introducing more formalised procedures and oversight, the newly-formed board will work to make the SBA even more effective, and support future expansion. The board will also help take the organisation to the next level by proactively working to improve operational effectiveness, and increase the impact of its programs through the development of targeted strategic partnerships.

Additionally, it will oversee the day-to-day operations of the SBA and support the alignment of its strategic goals with the expectations of internal and external stakeholders.

Chaired by H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, the board’s founding members come from diverse backgrounds. All have been invited to bring their own unique perspectives to their roles in support of the SBA’s mission to transform the world through the power of the written word. They include prominent figures from the local UAE business and publishing communities.

The local UAE appointees to the board are Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates Airlines Divisional Senior Vice President (DSVP) for International Affairs, Abdulaziz Taryam, CEO, Advisor and General Manager of Etisalat – Northern Emirates, Abdulla Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of the House of Wisdom and President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) and Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

Joining the local appointees to the board are a number of established international publishing figures. With wide-ranging knowledge and industry insights, these appointees will help build on the great achievements of the SBA, taking the organisation to even greater levels of success. The international members of the board are John Ingram, Chairman of Ingram Content Group, Youngsuk 'YS' Chi, Chairman of Elsevier, Markus Dohle, Executive Vice President of the PEN America Board of Trustees, and Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO India and South East Asia and Member Global Executive Committee, Penguin Random House.

Speaking on the initiative, Chair of the Board Bodour Al Qasimi said: “The Sharjah Book Authority has played an instrumental role in highlighting Sharjah’s position as a touchstone for culture, and I am proud to see how its work has empowered the growth of reading culture both in the UAE, regionally and internationally. It gives me enormous pleasure to continue this effort as the Sharjah Book Authority takes greater strides towards achieving our exciting vision for the future. With the support of the newly-established board, which is composed of industry leaders of the highest calibre, I have no doubt that our successful work transforming the world through the power of the written word will only continue.”

In addition to the individual roles and duties, the board will have overarching, collective responsibilities to support the SBA in enhancing its global credibility, developing marketing outreach and partnership, and ensuring its financial sustainability.

