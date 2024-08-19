The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's Experts Affairs Committee decided to approve requests to extend the registration of four experts on the list of experts registered with the Public Prosecutions and Courts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also reviewed four requests for experts in different specialisations and made the appropriate decisions about them.

This came during the meeting chaired by His Excellency Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and the membership of each of Counsellor Ali Al-Shaer Al-Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department; Counsellor Muhammad Kamel Al-Jundi, Judge at Al Ain Court; Youssef Hassan Al-Hosani, Executive Director of the Judicial Support Sector; Khamis Mubarak Al-Qubaisi, Director of the Lawyers and Experts Affairs Department; and Expert Dr. Hareb Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the Technical Office for Expertise Works.