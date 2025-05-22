The authority’s awards honour organisations and individuals who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership, contributing to Ras Al Khaimah's growth as a leading global tourism destination

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) held its first-ever Tourism Excellence Awards, a programme created to recognise and honour the outstanding achievements of the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Held on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, at the Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, the awards ceremony brought together leaders and professionals from across the industry to celebrate those who have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership in advancing Ras Al Khaimah’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing tourism destinations.

The inaugural edition featured six award categories, spanning Corporate Hospitality Excellence, Individual Innovation, Culinary Artistry, Hospitality Leadership, Community Involvement, and Environmental Responsibility. This comprehensive framework was designed to reflect the multifaceted nature of the tourism ecosystem and to reward contributions at every level – from individual talent to corporate initiatives.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), commented: “The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Excellence Awards mark an important milestone in our journey to become a leading global destination. By recognising those who go above and beyond to deliver unforgettable experiences, we are not only celebrating their achievements, but fostering a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and community engagement. Our goal is to inspire the entire tourism ecosystem to reach new heights, and these awards are testament to the incredible progress we are making together.”

The 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Excellence Awards align with RAKTDA’s broader vision of building a sustainable, inclusive, and culturally rich tourism destination. In addition to recognising exceptional service delivery, the programme aims to:

Enhance travellers’ confidence in Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination;

Promote best practices and elevate service standards in the hospitality and tourism sector;

Attract and retain top-tier industry talent and foster a strong sense of belonging;

Encourage creativity and innovation across the sector;

Strengthen collaboration between businesses, government entities, and local communities.

Phillips concluded: “The awards mark a new era of recognition and inspiration in Ras Al Khaimah’s exceptional tourism story – one driven by shared ambition, pride in local achievement, and a commitment to excellence at every touchpoint, consolidating our position as a destination of the future.”

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.

