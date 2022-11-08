​​​​​​ RAKGMO to highlight the Emirate’s significant progress and development across all sectors

RAKGMO to discuss media’s role in creating meaningful content that can serve Ras Al Khaimah’s aim of achieving rapid sustainable development

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah will participate in the first Global Media Congress, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 15 to 17 November 2022.

The three-day event, which is expected to welcome more than 10,000 attendees, 200-plus media company CEOs and over 170 globally renowned speakers, will see the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah represented by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO), Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), Marjan and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), with each entity showcasing its successful media campaigns on large screens at a purpose-built stand at the prestigious event.

Her Excellency Ms. Heba Fatani, RAKGMO Director General, will take part in a panel discussion at the Congress, as will Mr. Ramy Jallad, CEO of RAKEZ. RAKGMO is a key sponsor of the event.

Held under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of the Media Industry’, the Congress offers a platform for journalists, tech firms, content creators, digital marketing professionals, streaming giants, entertainment executives, regulators and key media stakeholders to share knowledge and take advantage of opportunities to build business partnerships with media organizations from across the globe.

H.E. Ms. Fatani, Director General of RAKGMO, said: “Our mandate at Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office embodies the vision and values of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who firmly believes that media plays an essential role in communicating Ras Al Khaimah’s key messages, while advancing our position and reputation by shedding light on the great progress the Emirate has made, and building bridges with countries around the world.”

“We are proud to be taking part in this inaugural Global Media Congress, which will provide great opportunities for collaboration among media organizations in attendance. Part of our role at RAKGMO is to work in close coordination with other entities across the Emirate to position Ras Al Khaimah, both locally and internationally, as a great place to live, work and explore,” Ms. Fatani added. “So to be able to put that message across to key media stakeholders and forge strong working relationships with them through this Congress is invaluable. With our three other Ras Al Khaimah partners sharing the stand, we will collectively convey why Ras Al Khaimah is fast becoming the go-to destination in the region for tourism, business and investment.”

H.E. Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We are honored to be taking part in the first edition of the Global Media Congress. Playing a vital role in attracting three million visitors to Ras Al Khaimah year on year by 2030, the media industry is an essential platform that allows us to showcase everything we have to offer, from world-class hotels and stunning landscapes, to thrilling activities and cultural experiences. We look forward to further developing our business partnerships and having engaging discussions with key stakeholders, as we continue to highlight the nature Emirate and our sustainable tourism strategy.”

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdooli, CEO, Marjan, said: “Through our participation at the Global Media Congress, we are underlining the strengths of Ras Al Khaimah as a leading tourism destination to media professionals from across the world. This will enable us as Marjan to further engage with the media and communities globally, highlighting the exceptional lifestyle and business growth opportunities that the Emirate offers.”

Mr. Ramy Jallad, CEO of RAKEZ, said: “Media plays an integral role in positioning Ras Al Khaimah as an ideal investment destination in the region and it is important that we keep pace with the new forms of media. We are excited to meet the stakeholders from the media fraternity at the forthcoming event to explore how the production of content and communication technology continues to evolve rapidly.”

“Home to a growing community of hundreds of media companies leveraging our business solutions, RAKEZ provides a nurturing and synergistic environment for professionals and creators in the world of media to set up and expand their ventures in various fields, including media production, radio and television broadcasting, event management, animation, music and entertainment, publishing, and media marketing and advertising. The zone also brings media-related businesses in Ras Al Khaimah closer to their peers, creating an ecosystem comprising media suppliers and vendors that embrace B2B collaboration for the growth of their businesses,” he added.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

The Emirate’s Jebel Jais mountain, which is the highest peak in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant, as well as a host of other adventure pursuits.

In recognition of its safe environment for visitors, the Emirate became the first city in the world to be certified as ‘safe’ by Bureau Veritas and the first Emirate to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘safe travels’ stamp.

Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond.

The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 26% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength.

For more than a decade, Ras Al Khaimah has been consistently rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies. The Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries, representing over 50 diverse economic fields, all of which are benefiting from the excellent quality of life on offer, the competitive cost of housing and labor, modern infrastructure – including an international airport and the largest bulk seaport in the region – and state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks.

Ras Al Khaimah is home to 107 schools and its Higher Education institutions include the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, the Higher Colleges of Technology and campuses of the University of Bolton and the University of Stirling, both from the UK.

Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with an estimated population of 0.4 million people in 2021, up from 0.345 million in 2015, when 37% of the population were local Emirati.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and travel.

