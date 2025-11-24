Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in Big 5 Global 2025, the region’s leading event for the construction industry, showcasing the emirate’s growing industrial ecosystem and the strategic opportunities it offers to manufacturers, contractors, and suppliers across the building and construction value chain.

Through its presence at the exhibition, RAKEZ is highlighting its comprehensive offering for construction-related industries. The economic zone is home to companies such as Fala Group, Peikko Group, Sobha Modular, Hira Industries, and other regional and international players across advanced manufacturing, metal fabrication, HVAC systems, lighting technologies, engineered materials, coatings, modular construction, packaging, and related sectors. Its specialised industrial areas provide these companies with access to customisable facilities, industrial land, streamlined setup services, and direct connectivity to key regional and international markets.

RAKEZ is also spotlighting the continued expansion of construction-focused companies within its ecosystem, reflecting the emirate’s appeal as a competitive base for operational growth. These companies represent various segments of the construction supply chain, from building materials and engineered systems to high-capacity fabrication and advanced production technologies.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Big 5 Global remains a vital platform for RAKEZ to connect with industry leaders shaping the future of the construction sector. Ras Al Khaimah has evolved into a strong hub for manufacturing and industrial operations, supported by competitive costs, modern infrastructure, and efficient access to regional markets. As we advance with landmark developments such as RAK Central and our new Tech Flex cluster, we’re opening even more doors for companies to grow within a future-ready ecosystem. Here, investors also benefit from being right next to some of the UAE’s most significant construction and development projects, including Wynn Resorts and the expansion of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, creating unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, supply, and long-term growth. At RAKEZ, we ensure that companies can establish and scale with confidence through tailored solutions, diverse facility options, and an investor-centric environment.”

Throughout the exhibition, RAKEZ is engaging with global investors seeking to expand their footprint in the GCC, presenting solutions that support efficient production, storage, distribution, and export. The economic zone is also highlighting initiatives that enhance ease of doing business, including digital licensing services, sustainability-focused industrial development, and an integrated environment that supports innovation and long-term growth.

RAKEZ’s participation in Big 5 Global reinforces its ongoing mission to support the construction industry’s advancement and to strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a preferred destination for industrial, manufacturing, and building-technology companies.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 38,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.