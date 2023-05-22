Amman, Jordan: – The Jordan Public Security Directorate (PSD) recently launched a smartphone app to facilitate emergency calls for the deaf and hearing impaired. The application was developed in collaboration with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), local telecommunication providers (Zain, Orange, and Umniah), and software solutions development company Globitel.

The launch of the new Deaf JO 114 app was sponsored and attended by His Royal Highness Prince Mired bin Ra’ad, President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, who expressed his deep appreciation for this national achievement, which will help to further enhance the wellbeing and independence of people living with hearing impairments and disabilities. His Royal Highness thanked all parties involved in the development and realization of the mobile application, which reflects a continuation and expansion of the government’s emergency services for the deaf and hearing impaired, including the 114 call service.

The launch of this new application, Deaf JO 114, is the result of a collaborative effort that engaged numerous partners across the public and private sectors, all working together to enhance the accessibility and inclusivity of essential national services. With the launch of this new service, powered by Globitel Connect solution, people with hearing disabilities can connect with the PSD’s Command and Control Center via free-of-charge video calls, allowing them to report emergencies and make vital inquiries through face-to-face communication.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the TRC, H.E. Bassam Alsarhan, this achievement is a tangible realization of His Majesty King Abdullah II’s visions and directives to provide greater inclusion and integration of people with disabilities across all aspects of society and public services. The PSD’s Director of Operations and Control, Brigadier General Nawrez Hakouz, confirmed that the launch of this application is an important step towards serving the deaf and hearing-impaired community and facilitating their communication with the Command and Control Center.

Globitel originally developed Globitel Connect in response to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which eliminated an important touch point between customers and service providers: face-to-face interactions. Globitel Connect allows customers and agents to connect visually via video communication, enhancing the depth of interactions, availability of services, and overall customer experience.

With the success of Globitel Connect, the company saw an opportunity to expand the purpose and functionality of the solution in order to provide added value in serving the public. As a proud Jordanian company, Globitel is always eager to lend its expertise as a software solutions developer to important national causes and efforts.

Commenting on the launch of the application, the Managing Partner of Globitel, Fadi Qutaishat, said, “It is an immense honor to support and power the implementation of such an important national service, which represents the culmination of wide-reaching cooperation across the public and private sectors. When we initially developed Globitel Connect, our priority was to enhance the quality of face-to-face interactions between customers and service providers. Being able to apply our solutions in ways that facilitate inclusivity and accessibility has further empowered our drive to continuously innovate, and we are eager to continue finding new ways to support such noble national initiatives.”

The launch of the Deaf JO 114 smartphone application marks a significant milestone in Jordan's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all. The Public Security Directorate and its dedicated partners like Globitel remain committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of all segments of society.

About Globitel

Established in 1996, Globitel has maintained a commitment to technological innovation by providing advanced software solutions and high-quality products for customers across various industries and verticals, including telecom service providers, financial service providers, contact centers, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare providers. Globitel has offices in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Iraq, and is set to expand to Pakistan.

