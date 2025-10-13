Bin Sulayem: Our digital projects reflect our commitment to adopting the latest smart technologies and applications across the ports, customs, and free zone sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE National Olympic Committee, visited the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation stand at GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology event. Accompanied by H.E. Dr. Abdullah Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, His Highness was briefed on the Corporation’s latest advanced digital projects and innovations that highlight its commitment to embracing smart technologies across Dubai’s ports and customs operations.

As part of its ongoing efforts to drive digital transformation and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and advanced technologies, the PCFC presented five innovative smart projects that embody its vision of achieving greater operational efficiency and sustainability.

H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, emphasized that “Our participation in GITEX Global this year reflects our ongoing journey toward digital transformation and the adoption of future technologies that enhance business efficiency and achieving the highest levels of integration between maritime, customs, and free zone services. Through these projects, we aim to deliver a fully integrated digital experience that supports Dubai’s vision to be the world’s smartest and most innovative city”.

He added: “The solutions we are presenting this year are the result of collaborative efforts combining artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced data analytics to accelerate services and achieve operational sustainability, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction”.

Among the most prominent projects showcased was “Marsa”, a unified digital platform — the first of its kind — for managing berth rentals in the emirate under the supervision of the Dubai Maritime Authority. The platform automates the entire berth rental process, including applications, fee calculation, invoicing, and smart payments. It also standardizes lease contracts and integrates them with electronic payment systems. The platform currently oversees 20 marinas with a total capacity of 4,200 marine vessels.

The Corporation also launched “Port Eye” an advanced drone-based system designed to support Dubai Ports Authority operations. It monitors ship movements and docking compliance, provides rapid response to incidents, conducts security inspections, and tracks air and water quality all aimed at enhancing safety and sustainability standards in maritime operations.

In addition, the “Smart Navigation” project was introduced — an innovative training simulator that recreates real-life navigation environments. Equipped with a steering console, control panels, and integrated navigational systems, it trains personnel in port operation management and maneuvering under various weather conditions, enhancing decision-making, safety, and operator efficiency.

The Corporation’s stand also featured “Digital 04 (Zero Four)”, its dedicated technology investment arm, which aims to strengthen digital transformation and expand scalable, secure smart solutions — further positioning the Corporation as a global leader in digital innovation.

In the field of artificial intelligence, visitors and clients were introduced to “Naham” and “Dana”, two AI-powered virtual assistants. “Naham” serves as a customer-facing assistant integrated across the PCFC One app, Microsoft Teams, and WhatsApp, providing instant, 24/7 responses. Meanwhile, “Dana” is an internal smart assistant for employees, offering quick access to service requests and internal updates through AI-driven tools.