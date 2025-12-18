Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman convened its Customers and Stakeholders Council, with the participation of representatives from government and semi-government entities, suppliers, and members of the community. The initiative forms part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen communication and partnerships with key stakeholders and embed community engagement as a core pillar in enhancing institutional performance efficiency as well as the quality of government financial operations.

The meeting was held under the “Customers and Stakeholders Councils” initiative launched by the Department to establish a periodic interactive platform that brings together Department officials with customers and stakeholders. The initiative aims to explore opportunities for improving government financial procedures, policies, and services in line with stakeholder expectations, while reinforcing transparency within the government work environment.

The session brought together representatives from 14 government entities, including specialists in finance, procurement, and policy affairs, in addition to representatives from suppliers and semi-government entities, as well as a group of individual users of the “Ajman Pay” Wallet.

Several strategic themes aligned with the priorities of the Department of Finance in Ajman supporting the achievement of Ajman Vision 2030 were discussed. These included non-government investments in infrastructure and public service projects, developing flexible and sustainable financial policies that enhance future readiness, empowering government entities to improve the efficiency of managing physical and digital assets, and enhancing financial performance efficiency through programme- and outcome-based budgeting and impact measurement. Discussions also addressed the development of Ajman Pay services, cards, and wallet solutions to enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

The session witnessed positive engagement from participants, who shared a range of constructive feedback and proposals aimed at improving customer journey, enhancing service efficiency, and increasing customer satisfaction. It was also agreed to prepare concise reports from each group summarising key discussion outcomes and proposed priorities for improvement and development.

In this context, His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, affirmed that the Customers and Stakeholders Council reflects the directives of the wise leadership to strengthen community participation and entrench the principle of transparency in government operations. He noted that involving customers in the development of financial procedures, services, and policies represents a fundamental step towards achieving excellence and innovation in process and service improvement.

His Excellency said: “Through the Customers Council, we seek to build effective communication bridges with the Department’s partners and customers, and to listen to their views and suggestions, which contribute to enhancing the quality of financial services and ensuring their alignment with customers’ needs and expectations.”

He added that the Department of Finance in Ajman will carefully review the outcomes of the Council and leverage them in developing practical improvement plans and implementation initiatives that serve the public interest, enhance performance efficiency. This is aimed at improving customer experience, in line with Ajman Vision 2030 and in support of the Emirate’s sustainable development journey.

The Council concluded by emphasising the importance of continuing such periodic engagements between the Department and its customers, as they represent a key pillar in building a leading government financial ecosystem that supports the Emirate of Ajman in strengthening its competitiveness.