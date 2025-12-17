Sharjah: The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah received Robert Raines, Consul General of the United States in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at Bait Elowal during which cooperation in culture, education, and institutional exchange was discussed.

Consul General Robert Raines was received by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, and Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR. The US delegation included Fareed Abdullah, Deputy Head of Public Diplomacy Section at the US Consulate; Mehdi Darghouth, Public Engagement Manager; Mutaz Sinokrot, Strategic Communications Manager; and Youssef Elkei, UAE Desk Officer at the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs.

Discussions focused on developing joint cultural and educational programmes, including student and institutional exchanges, as well as on collaborating to organise events involving youth, creatives, and academic and cultural institutions in Sharjah. DGR also outlined Sharjah’s cultural and knowledge infrastructure and its role in supporting cooperation with diplomatic missions and international institutions.

Visit to Al Jubail market

The visit included a tour of Souq Al Jubail, where the US delegation was briefed on the market’s design and operations, highlighting its integration of local architectural heritage with modern service infrastructure.

The delegation also learned about the market’s role in supporting the emirate’s food system and the function of traditional markets as social and economic spaces reflecting local lifestyles.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, said: “Engagement with diplomatic missions provides a practical platform for developing initiatives that strengthen Sharjah’s international partnerships. Cultural and knowledge exchange remain central to the emirate’s external relations, and through DGR, we continue to expand dialogue with international partners.”

He added that cooperation with the Consulate General of the United States offers scope to develop joint programmes in culture, the arts, and community initiatives, supporting youth engagement and shared values of openness, coexistence, and diversity.

For his part, Robert Raines said: “Sharjah’s approach to development reflects a clear respect for innovation, heritage, and community. This visit highlighted meaningful opportunities for the United States and Sharjah to deepen cooperation across economic, cultural, and educational initiatives”

The visit forms part of DGR’s ongoing efforts to strengthen engagement with diplomatic missions in the UAE and to advance Sharjah’s development model, positioning the emirate as a centre for investment in people, knowledge, and culture, and a platform for dialogue between East and West.