Capt . Ibrahim AlBlooshi: Improper handling of bunkering operations can lead to serious environmental pollution incidents with legal consequences and potential lawsuits

Capt. Ibrahim Al Blooshi: Raising awareness of unsafe bunkering risks, training crews on correct procedures, and enforcing emergency plans are key pillars for ensuring a safe and sustainable maritime sector

As part of its ongoing efforts to protect the marine environment and ensure the safety of operational processes at the ports, the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), represented by the Dubai Ports Authority, has announced the launch of a comprehensive awareness campaign. The initiative aims to promote safety and reinforce compliance with the regulations governing ship bunkering operations within Dubai ports.

Captain Ibrahim AlBlooshi, Executive Director of the Dubai Ports Authority, highlighted the authority’s efforts to safeguard the marine environment in the emirate's ports and uphold the highest operational safety standards within the maritime sector. Among these efforts is the launch of an awareness campaign targeting vessels and bunkering supply companies, educating them on the regulatory framework governing bunkering operations. The goal is to foster a safety-first culture and ensure strict adherence to procedures that support maritime sustainability and mitigate potential environmental risks.

Captain Al Blooshi emphasized that although bunkering is a vital component of ship operations, mishandling it can result in serious environmental pollution incidents. These could lead to significant financial costs, including legal fines, lawsuits, and cleanup expenses that could run into millions of dirhams, negatively impacting both the marine environment and the associated commercial activities.

He called on all stakeholders and personnel in the maritime sector to actively collaborate and adopt international best practices to ensure the safety of individuals and facilities. He further stressed the importance of promoting a strong safety culture and strict compliance with bunkering regulations through continuous crew training, use of reliable equipment, strict operational monitoring, and adherence to emergency plans and preventive measures that are essential for protecting the marine environment and ensuring safe and sustainable business continuity.

Regarding the campaign’s focus, the Executive Director explained that it is centered on compliance with the DPA bunkering regulations, which are specifically designed to ensure safe and efficient bunkering operations while minimizing associated risks. The campaign also aims to raise awareness among all maritime stakeholders on the importance of implementing best practices and preventive measures.

He added, “Raising awareness of the risks associated with unsafe bunkering practices, training crews on proper procedures, and enforcing emergency response plans are fundamental pillars for ensuring safe and sustainable business continuity”.