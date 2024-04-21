Riyadh: The "Mystery Visitor" program, an initiative launched by Saudi Health, is continuing its efforts to evaluate the performance of healthcare facilities across the country. This initiative is part of the Ministry's ongoing commitment to improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services, promoting transparency and self-regulation, and preventing health risks.

Under the program, trained individuals pose as patients to visit and evaluate healthcare facilities. They provide detailed reports on the performance of each facility, which are then used to identify areas for improvement and enhance the overall quality of care.

The program's scope encompasses all healthcare facilities and services, including clinics, Hospitals, Home care, and Specialized centers.

The program's efforts have yielded significant results, with a 74% increase in the beneficiary experience index at healthcare facilities. These achievements are attributed to the program's comprehensive approach, which includes over 3,000 monthly field visits to targeted sites and 31,000 phone calls for remote evaluation.