The membership of the Ajman Chamber witnessed a 12% growth during the third quarter (Q3) of the current year compared to the same period in 2024. The total number of memberships rose to 11,596 from 10,388. Furthermore, the new memberships registered during Q3 of the current year totaled 2,043, achieving a growth rate of 17%.

Professional memberships led the total with 5,856 members, followed by commercial memberships with 5,301. The number of industrial establishment memberships during Q3 of the current year reached 421, including 53 new industrial establishments.

The Ajman Chamber endeavors to foster an attractive and stimulating business environment that promotes the growth and sustainability of its private sector members, in alignment with the Ajman Vision 2030. This is achieved by enhancing the business climate, reinforcing investment promotion and attraction programs, and improving trade networks and logistics services to support commercial growth and boost entrepreneurship.

The Ajman Chamber is committed to diversifying its tools and initiatives to empower the business community within Ajman and increase direct investments. Key activities include participating in external events and exhibitions, organizing international forums, and hosting trade delegations to explore avenues for cooperation and increase the volume of inter-trade and mutual investments. Additionally, the Chamber is intensifying the efforts of its affiliated business groups and executing a series of relationship-strengthening visits. The goal is to provide sustainable platforms for communication, monitor developmental ideas and suggestions, and ultimately support members' interests, facilitate knowledge exchange, and enhance partnerships among private sector establishments.