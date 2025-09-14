Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council: a strategic platform to empower entrepreneurs and build a competitive and sustainable economy

Trade accounts for 40% of youth-led business activities in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young people and strengthening their role in economic development through the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, a strategic platform dedicated to supporting young entrepreneurs and enhancing their capabilities in line with the Emirate’s priorities in innovation and entrepreneurship.

According to the Chamber’s latest data, a remarkable 97.8% increase in youth memberships was registered within just one year (2023–2024), underscoring Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a dynamic business hub and the growing confidence of young entrepreneurs in the opportunities it offers. The figures further show a near-even split by nationality, 49% Emirati and 51% non-Emirati, highlighting the diverse and inclusive nature of the Emirate’s business community.

More than 21,240 members, between the ages of 18 and 35, joined the Abu Dhabi Chamber as of August 2025, with registered capital exceeding AED 14.9 billion, reflecting the growing contribution of youth to the national economy.

40% of young entrepreneurs are engaged in wholesale and retail trade, followed by construction, administrative services, hospitality, restaurants, and other key industries.

H.E. Mansoor Al Sayegh, President of Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, said: “The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council serves as a vital platform enabling young entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into impactful ventures that drive economic growth. We believe youth should not wait for opportunities but shape them with fresh thinking and bold ambition, and our programmes and specialised initiatives are designed to achieve this.”

He added: "The Council’s strategy is built on five main pillars: representing youth interests, developing legislation and governance, building skills and qualifications, strengthening partnerships and networking, and promoting business opportunities. These efforts are directly supported by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, which places youth empowerment at the heart of its priorities.”

Al Sayegh also emphasised that the Chamber is committed to providing a nurturing and stimulating business environment that enables youth to compete locally, regionally, and internationally, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council continues to launch targeted initiatives to enhance the youth business ecosystem, including free consultancy services for business setup, complimentary membership in the “Abu Dhabi Youth Business Gateway” platform, support with commercial license issuance, and facilitation of local and international expansion for startups.

These efforts form part of the Chamber’s broader commitment to strengthening youth participation in the national economy and empowering the next generation to play a central role in shaping the future of business, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a competitive, diversified, and sustainable economy.