DUBAI: In a landmark achievement for the field of auditory healthcare, Tarabichi Healthcare partners with widely acclaimed Cochlear Implant Specialist Surgeon Dr. Mondy Hammad and hospital group NMC in the opening of the Tarabichi-Mondy Cochlear Implant Center (TMCIC) in collaboration with the NMC Healthcare Group ahead of World Hearing Day.

“The state-of-the-art facility is set to redefine the landscape of hearing restoration in the UAE , providing cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care for individuals with hearing impairment, and restoring hope to people with severe hearing loss and deafness,” TMCIC Co-founder Dr. Muaaz Tarabichi said.

“Globally, over 80% of ear and hearing care needs remain unmet and as a doctor working in the UAE for the last 20 years, I have personally seen an increased need for specialized cochlear implant facilities with a multidimensional and patient centric approach,” he added.

Dr. Mondy Hammad, co-founder TMCIC further stated, “Our center is based at the NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City and comprises a specialized team of otolaryngologists, audiologists, speech-language pathologists, psychologists, and other relevant professionals to provide comprehensive evaluation, surgery, and rehabilitation services. We would like to replicate such a center across the UAE.”

Dr. Mondy Hammad and Dr. Muaaz Tarabichi are distinguished cochlear implant surgeons with a shared passion for advancing the field of auditory healthcare. Their collaboration in establishing the Tarabichi Mondy Cochlear Implant Center is the culmination of many decades of expertise and reflects their commitment to excellence and innovation in providing world-class care for individuals with hearing impairment in the region.

Despite the growing demand and requirement for cochlear implant procedures over the last two decades, they remain largely inaccessible due to a shortage of specialized medical practitioners. Performing these procedures requires extensive training and ongoing education for ENT surgeons. Dr. Mondy Hammad and Dr. Muaaz Tarabichi stand out for the remarkable achievement of performing over 1 , 500 cochlear implant surgeries in total throughout their careers, a remarkable and unparalleled volume for cochlear implant surgeries in the UAE and region.

World Hearing Day:

World Hearing Day is an annual global advocacy event for raising awareness regarding hearing loss and promoting ear and hearing care and calling for action to address hearing loss and related issues. Each year, this event is celebrated on March 3, covering a specific theme on which the World Health Organization and its partners carry out activities based on this theme.

This year will focus on overcoming the challenges posed by societal misperceptions and stigmatizing mindsets through awareness-raising and information-sharing, targeted at the public and health care providers.

