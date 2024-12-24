The National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), represented by CEO Mohannad Basodan and Vice President for Strategic Marketing and Knowledge Management Hani Alsaigh, signed cooperation agreements with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) and Al Yamamah University. The agreements were signed by Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Dr. Farah Al-Askar representing PNU, and Abdulrahman Al-Khudair, CEO of Al Yamamah University. These partnerships aim to integrate privatization and public-private partnership (PPP) concepts into university curricula, offer student internships, and conduct joint research.

The signing ceremony also celebrated the achievement of the recipients of the (CP3P) certification. This internationally recognized certification equips professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to successfully navigate the PPP landscape, including project development, evaluation, and contract management, enabling them to execute their responsibilities in line with best practices.

Mr. Basodan emphasized the NCP's commitment to developing a skilled workforce in the PPP sector. "By collaborating with universities and acknowledging the achievements of CP3P-certified professionals, we contribute to fostering a thriving PPP ecosystem. This raises awareness of the importance of PPP projects and creates an investment environment that attracts both local and international investors by effectively leveraging PPP opportunities within the Kingdom," he stated. He also noted that the NCP has conducted 11 specialized CP3P training workshops, benefiting over 100 professionals from various sectors.

Dr. Al-Askar, stated that the partnership with the NCP represents a step forward in keeping pace with the evolving labor market. This is achieved by enriching educational curricula with concepts related to the PPP field, bridging the gap between learning outcomes and market demands, increasing cooperative training opportunities for students at the center, and supporting specialized research to create added value for society.

Mr. Al-khudair mentioned that this partnership enables universities to deliver exceptional outputs in terms of research, studies, and specialized human resources. This aligns with the role of the private sector in preparing highly skilled national talents capable of competing within the context of the Kingdom’s economic growth and expansion. This is achieved in an attractive educational and research environment and through partnerships adhering to the highest standards.

The NCP seeks to foster stronger academic-industry partnerships with Saudi universities, demonstrating its commitment to developing human capital. These efforts align with the dynamic needs of the workforce and contribute to building the national economy, advancing the knowledge-based economy, and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.