The "MS Helpline" facilitates access to resources and assists people living with multiple sclerosis to find the most suitable treatment facilities

The service is offered daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM in its initial phase

The MS Helpline is supported by the Mubadala Foundation and operated by M42

Abu Dhabi — The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has launched the "MS Helpline," a new service designed to provide information on specialist Multiple Sclerosis (MS) healthcare practitioners across the UAE. The helpline also offers active listening support and facilitates mental health assessments. It also serves as a data collection tool to build the NMSS’s database and enhance existing programs.

This initiative, supported by Mubadala through the Mubadala Foundation and operated by M42, offers guidance, advice, and information while providing confidential and impartial assistance to the MS community.

The MS Helpline, accessible by dialling 800677, is the first phone-based support initiative for people living with MS in the UAE. It offers access to essential resources, referrals and guidance on clinics with MS specialists and is available from 10 am to 10 pm, seven days a week.

H.E. Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation and Vice Chair of the NMSS, said, “The UAE’s leadership prioritizes advancing healthcare for everyone and the NMSS is committed to improving access to necessary medical services for people living with MS. With the launch of the MS Helpline, people living with MS and their primary carers can now easily access information and resources to help them in managing MS.

“We are proud that this helpline is a regional first for dedicated MS support. We look forward to enhancing the service based on feedback from the MS community, as we move towards its next phase of implementation. The NMSS values its collaboration with M42, and the support provided for the launch of the MS Helpline, which has been instrumental in availing this service,”

“We believe that partnerships and collaborative efforts among various stakeholders are crucial for tackling the challenges of MS and building a supportive ecosystem across the UAE.” Al Shamsi concluded.

Mansour Ahmed Al Ketbi, Deputy Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer at Mubadala said, “The introduction of the MS helpline is an important service that we are proud to support. Our collaboration with NMSS and Ma'an underscores our ongoing commitment to enhance social efforts that drive positive outcomes in our community. We aim to enhance the quality of life for those affected by MS and ensure they have access to the necessary support and resources.”

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer at M42 and Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, added: “We are honored to team up with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to provide an invaluable lifeline to the MS community in the UAE. People living with MS often feel isolated, so this helpline will address their needs and concerns, providing personalized guidance, assistance and support to help them live fulfilling lives and reduce the anxiety associated with the condition. Operating outside of normal working hours, it will fill the gap currently experienced by people living with MS.”

The MS Helpline aligns with the National MS Coalition's objectives, announced by the NMSS on World MS Day in May 2024. The coalition aims to implement a national MS agenda, foster cooperation and knowledge sharing, and establish a formal framework to achieve NMSS’s priorities and mandates and bettering the lives of people with MS.

Visit www.nationalmssociety.ae to discover the many ways you can contribute to the MS community in the UAE, or make a direct contribution through the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an platform.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Established in 2022 under the Ministry of Community Development, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society is a UAE-based NGO created to better the lives of people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and their communities in the UAE through education, advocacy and advancing global efforts to finding a cure for MS.

The National MS Society is governed by a board of trustees, advised by a local and international Strategic Advisory Committee and Medical Advisory Committee, and supported by MS ambassadors and volunteers. Together, they ensure that people living with MS have access to high quality care and get the guidance they need through reliable resources.

The National MS Society works with leading national medical institutions and renowned global partners to build a trusted network of healthcare providers and support organisations. The society aims to raise awareness of MS, create a holistic ecosystem for the MS community in the UAE, and provide support and resources for individuals affected by MS.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.