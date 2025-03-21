Dubai-UAE – His Excellency Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, on Wednesday showcased the UAE’s newly announced BRIDGE Summit.

Reaffirming the UAE’s commitment, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to strengthening international cooperation in the media sector, HE Al Hamed said the nation recognises media as a key pillar of progress, a catalyst for positive change, and a driver of a more prosperous and sustainable future.

These comments came during His Excellency's participation in a panel discussion titled "How ‘BRIDGE' is Shaping Media’s Future?" The session was moderated by Anas Bukhash, Entrepreneur & Interviewer, Host of #ABtalks, as part of the annual Ramadan gathering organized by the National Media Office (NMO), held on Wednesday in Dubai.

Speaking at the gathering, HE Al Hamed introduced the BRIDGE Summit to an audience of senior officials, media leaders, and industry experts. The summit, a long-term global initiative designed to connect East and West, enhance media integration, and keep pace with digital advancements, was launched by the NMO during a special ceremony in Washington DC on 10 March.

HE Al Hamed said: “Our gathering coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Day, a momentous occasion in the UAE’s calendar. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan firmly believed that media is more than a communication tool—it is a humanitarian force that fosters goodwill and peace. His vision laid the foundation for a credible, respectful, and impactful media landscape. The BRIDGE Summit builds on this legacy, offering a global platform that leverages media for the greater good in line with our belief that media should unite, not divide.”

Shaping the Future of Media

HE Al Hamed said: “Our goal is to establish the BRIDGE Summit as a global benchmark for anticipating the future of media, driving industry transformation, and strengthening its contribution to the global economy. The summit will facilitate knowledge exchange, explore emerging technologies, and build bridges between media institutions, academia, and businesses.”

He also described how rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and digital technologies are reshaping the media landscape. In response to these trends, the BRIDGE Summit aims to provide a global forum for international collaboration, addressing industry challenges and ensuring sustainability through innovation, transparency, and credibility.

He added: “BRIDGE is not just an event—it is a movement; it is the UAE’s invitation to the world to collaborate in uplifting media’s role in society. By forging strategic partnerships with global media organisations, we aim to develop an international framework that ensures ethical and responsible media practices in the digital age.”

The BRIDGE initiative is a year-round effort to foster engagement, develop solutions for evolving media challenges, and champion innovation. Furthermore, the summit reinforces the idea that media is a shared responsibility—advancing it requires collaboration, and a commitment to sound ethics, truth and transparency.

HE Al Hamed also announced the launch of the BRIDGE Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering media professionals, promoting responsible journalism, and positioning media as a transformative force in development and positive change, in line with the UAE’s commitment to investing in talent and ensuring a resilient, future-ready media sector.

A Call for Global Engagement

In closing, HE Al Hamed urged policymakers, media leaders, and decision-makers to engage with BRIDGE as a dynamic platform for dialogue and collaboration.

HE Al Hamed said: “Our success depends on open communication and a shared commitment to using media as a force for good. Let us work together to shape the future, build knowledge networks, and establish BRIDGE as a gateway to a more responsible and impactful media industry.”

Following HE Al Hamed’s address, His Excellency Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, provided further insights into the BRIDGE Summit’s key themes. He emphasised its role in driving international media collaboration, keeping pace with digital advancements, and fostering meaningful dialogue among media leaders and experts.

Dr. Al Kaabi announced that Abu Dhabi will host the BRIDGE Summit from 8-10 December 2025, bringing together heads of state, CEOs, policymakers, and media professionals to shape the future of media. Emphasizing that BRIDGE is the UAE’s “gift to the world”, Dr. Al Kaabi said the summit will also feature a media production exhibition showcasing cutting-edge innovations from leading national, regional, and global media companies.

Dr. Al Kaabi said the BRIDGE Summit will also serve as a hub for media entrepreneurship, creating new opportunities for innovation and creativity. The event will provide a dynamic platform for media startups and innovators to present their ideas, connect with investors, and expand their presence in global markets.

Panel discussions

The NMO’s annual Ramadan gathering hosted a panel discussion titled "Legacy vs. Disruptors: How has the Media Evolved Through Eras of Change". The session featured Rani R. Raad, CEO, IMI, President and Operating Partner of RedBird IMI and was moderated by Richard Attias, Founder & Chairman, Richard Attias & Associates.

The event also included a panel titled "From Newsrooms to Algorithms: Who Controls the Future of Media?" The discussion featured Arya Bolurfrushan, Founder & CEO, Applied AI, Julien Hawari, CEO of Million, Marwan Kai, CEO of Media International Services Gulf, and Aaina Pahwa, Digital Content Creator, and was moderated by Becky Anderson, Journalist & Anchor at CNN.