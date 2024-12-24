The National CSR Fund – MAJRA is encouraging private sector companies to secure their Verified Impact Project Stamp to enhance trust and credibility. This initiative aims to validate CSR projects undertaken by companies and showcase their commitment to impactful and sustainable practices.

The Verified Impact Project Stamp stands as a testament to MAJRA’s dedication to promoting private sector companies’ contributions to sustainable development and ensuring alignment with the UAE’s national priorities. It serves as a reliable certification for companies that demonstrate transparency, accountability and measurable impact in their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Sarah Shaw, Director of the National CSR Fund – MAJRA, said: “The Verified Impact Project Stamp remains a powerful instrument for fostering trust among stakeholders. In line with this, we strive to encourage private sector firms to obtain this certification to enhance the visibility and credibility of their impactful projects.”

MAJRA’s initiative aligns with its mission to cultivate a culture of sustainability and responsible business practices across the UAE. Through its efforts to streamline the verification process and offer a trustworthy platform, MAJRA aims to elevate the private sector’s contribution towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In order to support the companies, MAJRA has developed a simple and accessible verification process. In line with this, MAJRA launched its digital impact gateway, the ‘MAJRA Impact Stream,’ to encourage the private sector firms to contribute towards implementing innovative CSR initiatives that align with ESG metrics and national priorities. By visiting uaemajra.ae/projects and clicking on ‘Verify Your Project,’ businesses can initiate the verification process.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com