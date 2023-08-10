The August ‘Future Experts’ discussion will include speakers such as Dr. Alex Aliper of Insilico Medicine, Patrick J Moloney of P4ML, Dr. Louiza Chitour, of Plug & Play Tech Center, and Dr. Shaikha Almazrouei of UAE Stem Cell Group

The line-up of events for the rest of the month, include an immersive 3D games workshop and interactive photography masterclasses

Dubai: The Museum of the Future, a hub for intellectual discussions, a playground for innovators, and a catalyst for change is set to host a diverse range of talks and interactive learning sessions during the month of August.

The forthcoming Future Experts session will delve into topics such as digital health and AI-designed medication, whilst the hands-on workshops offer participants the opportunity to gain a deeper knowledge in a range of sectors including the fascinating worlds of game development, virtual reality (VR) and photography.

Please see below the list of events and workshops taking place at the Museum of the Future during the month of August:

Future Experts Discussion

With: Dr. Alex Aliper of Insilico Medicine; Patrick J Moloney of P4ML; Dr. Louiza Chitour, of Plug & Play Tech Center and Dr. Shaikha Almazrouei of UAE Stem Cell Group

Topic: Beyond Today: The Future of AI in Medicine

When: Saturday, 12 August 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:40 PM

Venue: The Auditorium, Museum of the Future

Under the theme of ‘Artifical Intelligence, Drug Discovery and Development’, this thought-provoking session is set to provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of health technology. It will give attendees the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, its impact on the health industry, and the future of AI – all through the eyes of three esteemed speakers. The discussions by industry experts including Dr. Alex Aliper of Insilico Medicine; Patrick J Moloney of P4ML; Dr Louiza Chitour, of Plug & Play Tech Center and Dr. Shaikha Al Mazrouei of UAE Stem Cell Group, will see these pioneers share their insights, sparking inspiration among the attendees.

Generative AI and 6th Generation Drug Discovery Robotics for Chemistry, Biology and Medicine

Dr. Alex Aliper, President and Co-Founder of Insilico Medicine, is a leader within the field of artificial intelligence in drugs and medicine. He has pioneered the application of AI within multi-omics data for drug discovery, drug repurposing, generative chemistry and generative biology. Recognised as one of the "Top 100 AI leaders in drug discovery and advanced healthcare" by Deep Knowledge Analytics, Dr. Aliper has also been selected as one of the top 20 under 40 biotechnology executives globally.

What Types of Data Will Be Most helpful For Delivering Personalized Medicine in the Future?

Patrick J Moloney, CEO and Founder of P4ML, is a globally recognised subject matter expert specialising in the areas of drug discovery and development. The founder of P4ML, a revolutionary precision medicine company, Moloney is also part of Adjunct Faculty at Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RSCI) and has also been delegated as a member of the Forbes Business Council. Patrick Moloney is heavily involved with SFI – Science Foundation Ireland, CancerX, and the Global Alliance for Precision Health to lobby for change in healthcare.

Tech Trends Reshaping the Future of Healthcare

Dr. Louiza Chitour, Health Director for the Plug & Play Tech Center GCC, has a wealth of experience within healthcare, pharma, biotech, and digital health across the GCC and China. As the health director at Plug & Play Tech Center in the GCC, she works in partnership with several key stakeholders across the healthcare value chain to develop a sustainable digital health ecosystem in the region. Dr. Chitour is also a FoundHER ambassador, as part of Plug & Play’s community initiatives to foster female entrepreneurship. She is also the founder of female empowerment non-profit organisation ‘Wovid Diaries’, which provides mentorship for female founders across the region.

UAE Vision For Future Medicine

Dr. Shaikha Almazrouei, Head of UAE Stem Cell Group, is an accomplished researcher and speaker in the field of biotechnology. Dr. Almazrouei is an active member of the International Stem Cells Research Association (ISSCR) and the International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy. She received her PhD from King's College London, where she studied liver transplant using hepatocyte microbes. She also holds an MSC from UAEU, where she researched the genetic basis of familial hypercholesterolemia, and a Bachelor's degree in cellular and molecular biology from the same institution.

Photography Workshop with Abdullah Al Shayji

Date: Saturday, 19 August 2023

Time: 10:00 AM to 14:00 PM

The Museum of the Future will also host an exciting photography workshop this August, featuring renowned Kuwaiti Photographer, Abdullah Al Shayji. Professional corporate photographer, photography trainer, and social media content creator, Abdullah Al Shayji has worked with iconic brands such as Apple and Samsung. He shows aspiring photographers how they can capture powerful imagery using their phones. This interactive workshop will take place during World Photography Week and will offer a unique opportunity for photography enthusiasts to learn from a master of the craft. Al Shayji’s expertise and artistic vision has earned him recognition within the photography world. This hands-on session allows participants to dive into the various aspects of photography, composition, storytelling, and techniques to capture moments that evoke emotions.

Empowering Through Lenses | Photo Tour for People Of Determination

Date: Monday, 21 August 2023

Time: 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

The Museum of the Future will also host another exciting photography tour this month for People-of-Determination. The tour will be held in line with World Photography Week and will consist of two parts. Participants will experience a photo tour in selected locations at the museum, while also getting the chance to learn about basic photography techniques. Led by experts in the field, participants will discover visual marvels within the interior walls, and will proceed with another tour of Level 3 (Al Waha), which is dedicated to helping visitors reconnect with their senses.

Workshop: 3D Games with Unity

Date: Sunday, 27 August 2023

Time: 11:00 AM to 15:00 PM

The museum will host an interactive session delving into the fascinating world of game development and virtual reality (VR). During this immersive experience, participants will embark on an exciting journey to design, animate, code, and publish their very own 3D video games using ‘Unity’, a leading game engine. Led by expert instructors, this interactive workshop will provide a comprehensive view of game development techniques, from conceptualising unique game ideas to creating stunning visuals. Aspiring creators will be able to gain knowledge on programming, games, and design as well as also gain knowledge on how to optimise their creations to be VR compatible, allowing players to fully develop their own games.

