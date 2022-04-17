Vehicle plate number F55 sold for AED4 million; V66 for AED4 million; and Y66 for AED3.8 million

Collectively, special mobile numbers from du gather AED725,000, and Diamon mobile numbers from Etisalat gather AED5.42 million

Donations to the region’s largest food distribution drive reach a total of AED391 million

Dubai-UAE: The first Most Noble Numbers charity auction for special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with Emirates Auction, with the support of Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), and Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC (Etisalat), took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah in Dubai last night.

With the audience bidding on four special vehicle plate numbers and 10 special mobile numbers, the Most Noble Numbers charity auction collected a total of AED53 million in less than two hours, bringing the total donations collected by the 1 Billion Meals initiative to AED391 million.

Held in the presence of several businesspeople, distinguished personalities, and philanthropists, the charity auction’s proceeds will go towards the 1 Billion Meals initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the largest in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries.

The auction supports the humanitarian goals of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which is seeking to send one billion messages of hope and solidarity from the UAE to those in need around the world – especially at a time when food prices are rising globally and hunger threatens more than 800 million people.

Record Breaking Numbers

The single-digit vehicle plate number AA8, was sold at the charity auction for AED35 million, while the Diamond mobile number 54 999 9999 collected AED5 million.

Furthermore, the remaining three double-digit vehicle plate numbers – F55, V66 and Y66 – collected AED4 million, AED4 million, and AED3.8 million, respectively.

Moreover, Etisalat’s Diamond mobile numbers collectively sold for AED5.42 million. Specifically, 549999999 sold for AED5 million, 569999995 for AED150,000, 569199999 for AED75,000, 569999955 for AED35,000, and 565566666 for AED160,000.

In addition, the special mobile numbers put up by du were sold for a total of AED725,000 – 581111113 for AED140,000, 589999991 for AED140,000, 586666663 for AED100,000, 581333333 for AED145,000, and 586333333 for AED200,000.

Innovative Concept to Support Humanitarian Work

The series of Most Noble Numbers charity auctions offer an innovative concept for businesspeople and philanthropists to support the humanitarian goals of the 1 Billion Meals initiative.

Other donation channels include – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

Charity Auctions All Week Long

The Most Noble Numbers charity auctions will continue throughout the coming week where Abu Dhabi Police are organizing an online auction for 555 unique vehicle plate numbers on April 17 and 18. The respective special vehicle plate numbers can be viewed and bid for via the website https://www.emiratesauction.com/ or via the Emirates Auction app.

Zayed Humanitarian Day

In addition, a second Most Noble Numbers charity auction will be held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, April 20, the evening of Zayed Humanitarian Day, in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with the support of Abu Dhabi Police, du, and Etisalat.

1 Billion Meals Initiative

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), provides food support in coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as a number of local charity and humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries. In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.

-Ends-