The Central Laboratory provides 52 types of tests and analyzes, including measuring the quality of drinking water, groundwater, and food samples

The Central Laboratory at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) completed about 1,200 tests and analyzes of different samples during the first quarter of 2022 to examine the efficiency and safety of environment in areas that fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees of the PCFC, with an increase of 16% in tests compared to the same period of the past year.

Eng. Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, explained that the corporation seeks to provide a healthy and sustainable environment that keeps pace with government trends as part of its efforts to facilitate and enhance Dubai’s economic transformation, adding that the Environment, Health and Safety Department (EHS) in Trakhees and through its Central Laboratory is working to establish operations and approve regulations and implementation of innovative solutions through specialized technical competencies qualified to conduct various types of analyses, using the latest innovative devices and leading technologies in the field of physical, chemical and microbiological examinations.

Belhoul confirmed that the EHS Department receives, through the Central Laboratory, requests from individuals and companies to conduct examinations and analyzes of different samples that measure the efficiency and quality of environmental systems in the communities and areas affiliated with the PCFC, represented in 52 types of analyses, including; measuring the quality of drinking water, swimming pool water, groundwater, food sample testing, mineral and soil testing, air quality analysis, noise level measurement, and other analyses.

Official reports issued by the Central Laboratory stated that the total number of samples collected for the purpose of analysis or examination amounted to 1203 samples during the first quarter of the current year 2022, where requests for Wastewater Analyses ranked the first among the list of the most requested services, at a rate of 575 requests, which amounted to 48% of the total number of samples, followed by conducting Environmental Analyses with 339 requests (28%), then analyzing Harbour Water Analyses with total 166 requests (14%).

The CEO of Trakhees confirmed that the corporation will enhance the efficiency of its Central Laboratory and ensure applying the best approved international standards, to enhance measurement indicators in laboratory samples, and obtain accurate results.

As soon as the results are given, the inspection team at the EHS Department works plans to visit the sites that show negative results in the analyses, to take the necessary measures in coordination with the departments of the relevant facilities.

On the other hand, the Central Laboratory of the Environment, Health and Safety Department of Trakhees announced that it had received the renewal of accreditation by the Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC) in accordance with the international standard ISO/IEC 17025 related to the general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories.

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation works through the Department of Environment, Health and Safety to ensure the application of standards and requirements that ensure the safety of communities in the free zones and their special development areas.

-Ends-