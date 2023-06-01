Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis - Initiative) and the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization has unveiled an initiative offering 500 training and job opportunities for UAE nationals in the industrial sector.

As part of the Industrialist Program, this initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and Nafis, aiming to empower and equip Emirati talent with the necessary skills required to thrive in the industrial and advanced technology sectors. More than 70 industrial companies from across the UAE will participate in offering these training and employment opportunities through the Nafis Program platform.

The program will be specially designed and structured by leading reputed institutes, including The Centre of Excellence for Applied Research & Training (CERT) and Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI).

The announcement was made during the second Make it in the Emirates Forum, currently taking place at Abu Dhabi Energy Center. Organized by MoIAT in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNOC, this forum serves as a platform to foster dialogue and collaboration with the industrial sector.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said: “Through the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, MoIAT aims to foster partnerships with government entities and the private sector, leveraging the incentives offered by the In Country Value Program (ICV Program). This supports the growth and competitiveness of national industries, while creating significant job opportunities for UAE citizens within the private sector.

“We anticipate an increase in the number of Emiratis employed in technical positions through the Industrialist Program, which is one of the key initiatives of the ICV Program. The Industrialist Program is designed to enhance the skills of local talent and provide them with job opportunities within technical roles in the industrial sector. This will be achieved through an intensive training program that aligns with the labor requirements of factories and matches the high standards set by leading training centers in the country.

"The provision of 500 job opportunities under the Industrialist Program demonstrates the ministry's commitment to strengthening the role of the ICV Program in driving sustainable development. These opportunities will create valuable employment opportunities for Emiratis in the industrial sectors, aligning with the objectives of the Make it in the Emirates initiative.”

Citizen readiness

HE Al Suwaidi added: "The development of local talent is crucial for the UAE's sustainable development. The ministry, in collaboration with strategic partners, will strive to provide Emiratis with quality training and employment opportunities. The new opportunities arising from the program will have a profound impact on the industrial sector and further strengthen industrial companies' commitment to meeting Emiratization requirements.”

For his part; His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, stressed on the importance of this step, which provides training and employment opportunities for Emirati talent in the private sector in general and the industrial sector in particular, pointing out thatthe "Industrialist Program" launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), come within the framework of empowering and upskilling our UAE talent in all vital sectors, including the industrial sector, as it is one of the most strategic sectors that contribute to creating jobs and training opportunities for Emiratis, considering them as a qualitative and distinct addition in supporting growth and expansion of this sector.

H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei pointed out that this announcement of offering 500 training and employment opportunities in the industrial sector comes as output of the MoU that was recently signed between MoIAT, MoHRE, and ETCC to strengthen joint collaboration to create private sector jobs for Emiratis within the ICV program.

Al Mazrouei stated that the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) emphasizes the priority of supporting plans and programs that increase Emirati involvement in the industrial sector, as this priority comes from the promising vision of this sector and its ability to employ our Emirati cadres, and to support, qualify and empower them to contribute to the development of the UAE economy.

His Excellency added that we always count on the cooperation with the strategic partners to support initiatives to empower Emirati cadres in various sectors, including the industrial sector, and to achieve Emiratisation targets in the private sector, 24,000 Emiratis by the end of 2023, which were set by the ETCC Board of Directors headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan .

He also added that in less than two years, with the support of the wise leadership and through "NAFIS" program, and in cooperation with the strategic partners, we were able to achieve many results that exceeded all expectations, as the total number of Emirati working in the private sector until the end of the first quarter of this year reached more than 66 thousand Emirati, and since the beginning of the current year 2023 until the end of the first quarter, the number of Emirati joining the private sector reached 10,500 Emirati, and the number of private sector companies that employed citizens until the end of the first quarter reached more of 16,000 companies.

He pointed out that the Competitiveness Council will provide the necessary budget to cover the expenses of development and training programs that are approved by concerned parties. He added that the " Industrialist " program is a key factor in supporting and enabling the UAE's vision and transformation into a global hub for manufacturing and innovation by empowering national talents and developing their skills to enhance their leadership in the industries of the future.

The Industrialist Program,, launched in March 2023 by MoIAT in collaboration with Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization, is an innovative training initiative. It aims to equip local talent with the necessary skills and knowledge that enable them to thrive in technical and specialized positions within the industrial sector. The program seeks to achieve this goal by aligning their skills with the specific requirements of factories.