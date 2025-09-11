‘Mu’azzaz’ methodology built on six interlinked practical pillars, including healthy lifestyles

Accredited centres awarded GCC certification labels of silver, gold, and diamond

UAE, Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has taken part in the implementation of the GCC ‘Mu’azzaz’ Project for Healthy shopping malls and Centres 2025. Launched by the Gulf Health Council in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council through the Joint Committee for Healthy Cities, the initiative aims to enable shopping centres across the region to play a proactive role in making healthy behaviours an easy and accessible choice for both visitors and employees.

The project establishes clear standards and requirements to be applied within shopping malls to foster a culture of health in shopping environments, enhance community awareness, and promote the adoption of sustainable healthy practices that contribute to strengthening public health and overall wellbeing.

Promoting healthy lifestyles

The project focuses on providing easy access to healthy nutritional options in shopping malls, reinforcing policies that ensure a smoke-free environment, and supporting priority groups such as senior citizens, people of determination, women, and children by ensuring that facilities and services meet their needs.

It also seeks to create practical pathways for physical activity, foster private sector participation in public health initiatives, and strengthen national values and identity, while safeguarding the environment inside shopping centres. These objectives are consistent with the UAE’s National Policy for Promoting Healthy Lifestyles and complement the joint health efforts pursued by the GCC.

Evaluation and internal audit

In response to MoHAP’s invitation, several shopping centres in Sharjah and Fujairah participated in the project. The ministry carried out evaluations and audits of the application of the ‘Mu’azzaz’ standards in collaboration with its partners, including the Ministry of Community Empowerment, Emirates Health Services, Sharjah Health Authority, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, the Social Services Department, as well as Fujairah Civil Defence, Fujairah Municipality, and the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A Gulf delegation also visited these centres during the last week of August, comprising representatives from Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, alongside their UAE counterparts, to conduct external evaluations and audits on the degree of compliance with the ‘Mu’azzaz’ criteria. Coordination was undertaken with MoHAP’s representative offices in Sharjah and Fujairah to monitor project implementation in the participating centres.

‘Mu’azzaz’ pillars

The methodology of the ‘Mu’azzaz’ Project is founded on six interlinked pillars. These include encouraging healthy lifestyles through measures such as walking spaces within malls, the provision of drinking water, and incentives for regular physical activity.

Additional pillars focus on enhancing health awareness via internal display screens, targeted messages, and digital platforms; applying rigorous hygiene standards; ensuring optimal air quality; and promoting recycling practices.

The framework also prioritises safety and security, including comprehensive emergency and evacuation plans, advanced fire alarm and firefighting systems, elevator and escalator safety checks, and the use of visual contrast at potential risk points.

The initiative further highlights the importance of community engagement and the provision of quality services for priority groups. This includes facilities such as breastfeeding rooms, designated rest areas, wheelchairs, and accessible parking spaces.

Shopping centres that meet the required standards are awarded official GCC accreditation. Certification is granted at silver, gold, or diamond levels, reflecting the degree of compliance, and remains valid for three years.

Health-supportive environments

His Excellency Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, stressed that the UAE’s participation in the ‘Mu’azzaz’ Project is part of the ministry’s strategic vision of building health-supportive environments across all aspects of daily life, including shopping centres that serve large segments of society.

He noted that cooperation with GCC partners is ongoing to establish a unified evaluation methodology that ensures objective assessment of mall performance, while encouraging continuous improvements in awareness, hygiene, safety, and services for priority groups. This, he added, is fully aligned with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which places a strong emphasis on prevention, quality of life, and measurable outcomes, supported by effective partnerships with the private sector.

His Excellency stated, “The Ministry, in cooperation with its partners, is stepping up efforts to advance health promotion initiatives and strengthen communication with shopping mall management to raise the level of compliance with standards. We are also providing practical toolkits, including measurement guides, documentation templates, and checklists.”

He further explained, “Awareness campaigns are being rolled out across shopping malls, alongside the exchange of expertise with our GCC counterparts. These efforts aim to unify implementation approaches and provide regulatory frameworks with evidence-based insights drawn from on-the-ground practices.”

Concluding, His Excellency stressed that “the results of the joint evaluation are expected to create a regional benchmark for improving shopping environments, thereby supporting the UAE’s broader health sustainability goals.”