Workshop and dialogue session on forecasting the health sector's future and ideal health models.

Global trends in healthcare development take center stage.

Highlighting the pivotal role of youth in fostering a culture of innovation across health sector practices.

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has hosted the "Innovation…for Sustainable Health" event at its Dubai headquarters in conjunction with the UAE Innovation Month being celebrated nationwide under the theme of “UAE Innovates 2024.”

The event, held as part of MoHAP's commitment to establishing a global benchmark in health systems for a society enjoying longevity and wellness, featured a series of interactive workshops and sessions aimed at showcasing the health sector's developments, services, and pivotal role in promoting healthy living habits.

The activities included a workshop titled "National System for Foreseeing the Future of the Health Sector in the UAE," as well as a session reviewing the ideal health model and a panel discussion on global health sector trends, which focused on the increasing reliance on digital healthcare and artificial intelligence for enhanced efficiency and personalized care.

Another session on Emiratization in the health sector was also held just before concluding the activities with a ceremony recognizing MoHAP's innovation partners from both the public and private sectors.

The event aimed to celebrate innovators within the Ministry, foster an innovative culture, and turn it into a fundamental and enduring institutional lifestyle and approach, in line with the National Innovation Strategy and the Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy in the country.

Fostering innovation

"Guided by the wise leadership's directives, MoHAP is committed to developing a strategic national framework for innovation while also nurturing an institutional culture that actively promotes innovation, research, and development,” said HE Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). “This framework can serve as a guiding light towards delivering premier health services supported by cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and smart systems," Al Olama added.

He further said, "The Ministry strives to achieve its vision by delivering comprehensive and innovative health services, coupled with its regulatory and supervisory functions via a sophisticated health legislative framework.” Al Olama emphasized the critical need for ongoing investment in developing local talent and fostering a culture of innovation throughout the Ministry to solidify the UAE's reputation as a leading hub for health sector innovation on the global stage.

Promoting participatory innovation

For his part, Saqr Al Hemeiri, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of Strategy and Future Department at MoHAP, stated that the UAE Innovation Month provides an ideal opportunity to highlight the Ministry’s innovative services powered by modern technologies. Through collaborative design with the community, the Ministry aims to achieve excellence and global leadership in the health sector. Moreover, it seeks to activate participatory innovation through partnerships at both local and global levels.

“The Ministry's agenda for Innovation Month featured a comprehensive lineup of initiatives, workshops, and interactive sessions aimed at fostering innovation within the health sector. These activities are designed to engage employees in the creation of sustainable and forward-thinking solutions, with the goal of enhancing the health system and improving quality of life,” Al Hemeiri added.

In celebration of Innovation Month, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has unveiled a comprehensive suite of initiatives and activities, highlighting the critical role of youth in embedding an innovation culture throughout the health sector's operations, exploring the latest approaches to enhancing customer experience, and advocating for healthier lifestyle choices. Additionally, the activities outlined a range of innovative services specifically developed to address and meet the dynamic needs of its clientele.