Dubai, UAE – As part of its commitment to delivering innovative services that contribute to the well-being of citizens and improve their quality of life, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) is participating prominently in GITEX Global 2024. GITEX is one of the most significant global platforms in the field of technology and digital transformation. During this event, the Establishment will showcase a wide range of smart services and advanced technologies aimed at enhancing the housing sector, improving the efficiency of asset and project management, and providing innovative digital solutions aligned with Dubai's digital transformation vision.

In this context, Mr. Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, emphasized the importance of the participation by stating: "GITEX represents an ideal platform to highlight the Establishment's efforts in digital transformation and the adoption of the latest technological innovations in the housing sector. Through our participation, we aim to present advanced solutions that enhance the efficiency of our operations and meet the needs of citizens effectively and swiftly."

Talal Al Ali, Director of the Digital Transformation Department, added that the Establishment is working on developing an integrated digital infrastructure that offers innovative and value-added services to citizens. The organization collaborates with both government and private entities to deliver smart technological solutions that enhance housing services and project management in an interactive and efficient manner.

Key Smart Solutions and Services Presented by MBRHE at GITEX 2024:

Smart Partner System (Electronic Partnership Platform)

The "Smart Partner" system marks a major advancement in managing partnerships between the Establishment and governmental or private entities, both locally and internationally. The system offers a fully integrated digital platform that facilitates partners in submitting their requests and managing partnerships efficiently. It enables the electronic signing of contracts via UAEPass integration. Additionally, the system allows partners to manage their profiles and track the progress of contracts and shared tasks, enhancing communication and achieving common goals efficiently. Furthermore, the system provides performance reports and dashboards that offer a clear view of partnership statuses and performance, enabling strategic decision-making based on accurate data.

Investment Projects Platform

The Investment Projects Platform provides an interactive digital window where investors can explore the investment opportunities offered by MBRHE. This platform offers comprehensive information about housing projects, including geographical locations and development details, enabling investors to make informed decisions. Through this platform, the Establishment enhances transparency and cooperation with investors, opening doors to local and international investment partnerships that drive the development process forward.

Project Documentation System Using Time-lapse Cameras

Utilizing Time-lapse technology, MBRHE offers an advanced solution to document the progress of housing projects over time. This technology allows the Establishment to closely monitor project development and provides supervisors, engineers, and investors with the ability to observe work progress over extended periods. The main benefit of this technology lies in its capacity to improve quality monitoring and facilitate communication with clients and investors, allowing them to observe the project's progress without the need for frequent site visits. Additionally, MBRHE uses these videos as a marketing tool to showcase project advancements and attract new investors.

Drone Project Documentation System

The drone technology enables MBRHE to continuously monitor and document the implementation phases of housing projects from various angles. This system captures aerial videos of the projects, offering a comprehensive view of their status and enhancing transparency in communications with investors and clients. This advanced technology is an invaluable tool for monitoring field progress, improving planning, and marketing housing projects by providing real-time insights into construction and development stages.

Asset Management System

The Asset Management System is a comprehensive tool that contributes to improving the efficiency of managing the life cycle of housing assets. From asset registration, condition monitoring, and maintenance, to eventual replacement, the system provides technical solutions that help the Establishment enhance planning and reduce operational costs. Through this system, MBRHE can continuously monitor asset performance and analyze data, enabling it to make strategic decisions that boost efficiency and productivity. Improved asset management also leads to faster and more effective maintenance services, increasing customer satisfaction.

Live Video Call Service

As part of its efforts to enhance the customer experience, MBRHE offers the Live Video Call service, which allows citizens to directly communicate with customer service representatives via video. This service enables users to submit inquiries and resolve issues without needing to visit MBRHE’s offices. It also helps reduce crowding and provides immediate support to citizens, enhancing the efficiency and speed of service while ensuring effective communication between the Establishment and the public.

Emirati Platform – Residential Services

Through the "Emirati" digital platform, citizens can seamlessly and easily apply for residential services. The platform provides an additional channel for delivering residential services, allowing users to track their application status and stay updated at all times. This service is part of MBRHE's commitment to simplifying procedures and offering advanced technological solutions that enhance customer convenience and meet their needs faster and more efficiently.

WhatsApp Communication Service

As part of expanding communication channels with the public, MBRHE has launched an official communication service via WhatsApp, enabling citizens to follow the latest updates on services, laws, and initiatives provided by the Establishment. This service allows users to easily contact MBRHE and receive information instantly. WhatsApp has become an efficient and fast channel to meet the public's needs and enhance communication between the Establishment and citizens.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity aiming to provide housing solutions that meet the needs of Dubai's citizens. It offers a range of services, including housing, financial, complementary engineering sector services, informational, smart services, and employee services. The establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a seamless user experience by focusing on innovation and excellence. It strives to ensure a dignified life and stability for citizens through proactive and sustainable housing services, flexible policies, strategic partnerships, and optimal resource utilization.

For media inquiries:

Araxi Keoshgerian

Email: Araxi@cp-uae.com