Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) celebrated the graduation of 18 participants from the Real Estate Leadership Development Programme, recently conducted by the school. This strategic initiative underscores DLD’s steadfast commitment to fostering world-class leadership talent and enhancing expertise through specialised training programmes. These programmes are designed to drive innovation, achieve operational excellence, and deliver customer-focused services that align with Dubai’s vision for a thriving real estate sector.

The graduation ceremony, held at DLD’s headquarters, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Land Department; His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department; His Excellency Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government; and officials from both entities.

The Real Estate Leadership Development Programme is a pivotal outcome of the partnership agreement between Dubai Land Department and the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government; it is an initiative that aims to strengthen academic collaboration and foster knowledge exchange while enhancing participants’ leadership capabilities. The programme equips participants with practical tools to address current and future challenges, emphasising a deep understanding of modern leadership and management concepts. Focusing on their practical application empowers participants to make informed and effective strategic decisions, furthering their contribution to the real estate sector’s growth and development.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita said: “We are proud to celebrate the graduation of this exceptional cohort of employees, representing a significant investment in Emirati human capital — this achievement aligns with the directives of our wise leadership, which underscore the importance of empowering national talent, preparing them to lead the future, and making impactful decisions. Our collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government reaffirms our commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that enhance the capabilities of our workforce and support the achievement of our institutional goals. Through these efforts, we aim to cultivate excellence across all areas of our operations and deliver innovative, customer-focused services that exceed expectations and address future needs.”

Meanwhile, H.E. Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, said: “We are pleased to partner with the Dubai Land Department to develop the real estate sector, a cornerstone of the national economy, by nurturing visionary leaders capable of facing challenges and seizing opportunities through innovative and sustainable solutions. Our commitment remains steadfast in investing in national talent and empowering future leaders to enhance the sector’s efficiency and competitiveness, reinforcing its global prominence.”

“The Real Estate Leadership Programme represents a significant milestone in our efforts to build a more sustainable future for Dubai and the UAE,” H.E. Al Marri noted. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact the graduates will make on the real estate sector and on our community as a whole.”

This collaboration embodies the importance of investing in leadership development and enhancing national competencies as a cornerstone for supporting comprehensive development and elevating institutional performance. This approach reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to build a cadre of capable leaders who can shape the future and achieve milestones that strengthen its global standing across various fields.