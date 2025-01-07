The centre successfully handled 97.15% of requests on the first call, surpassing the 90% target.

Achieved exceptional performance in call response speed, ensuring no waiting time and efficient management.

Customer Happiness Index up to 96.79%, exceeding the target of 93%.

Live chat interactions saw an impressive 88.6% increase compared to the previous year.

Younis Haji AlKhoori: "We are committed to delivering high-quality services that meet customer expectations and align with our vision of enhancing the user experience."

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Finance (MoF)'s call centre has delivered outstanding results in 2024, thanks to the ministry's commitment to providing exceptional services, ensuring the highest levels of customer satisfaction, and enhancing service quality.

Performance indicators showed significant improvement across key metrics compared to the previous year, with many exceeding set targets, including customer request processing, waiting times, and call response speeds.

Enhancing Government Efficiency

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, stated: “The Call Center at the Ministry has achieved impressive results in 2024, providing services that met and exceeded customer expectations while supporting our vision of enhancing the overall user experience.

“From faster response times and improved service quality to higher levels of customer satisfaction and happiness, these achievements show the effort we’ve put into improving communication and embracing practices that truly make a difference for the people we serve," AlKhoori said.

His Excellency added: "The centre plays a key role in strengthening the Ministry's communication with customers and addressing their needs, driven by our vision to lead and excel in service delivery. We are committed to enhancing our performance, delivering fast and efficient services, and reinforcing the Ministry’s leadership in community service and government efficiency."

Processing Requests

The centre successfully processed 97.10% of requests on the first call, surpassing the target of 90% and showing a notable improvement over the previous year’s 94.43%. Additionally, it achieved an outstanding result in average waiting time, with 100% of calls answered immediately—well ahead of the target of 15 seconds. In terms of response speed, the centre exceeded the target by answering calls within an average time of just 14 seconds, compared to the set goal of 20 seconds.

Call Management

The centre also demonstrated strong efficiency in call management, maintaining an average call handling time of 4.36 minutes, which is below the target of 5 minutes and an improvement over last year’s 4.44 minutes. Regarding service quality, the centre scored 88.40%, surpassing the target of 80%.

Customer happiness also witnessed a remarkable increase to 96.79%, well above the target of 93% and higher than last year’s 94.81%. Additionally, it answered 88.40% of calls within 20 seconds, exceeding the 80% target. This performance showcases the centre’s commitment to promptly and effectively addressing customer needs. Furthermore, the number of abandoned calls dropped to 1.85%, far below the target of 5%.

Communication Channel Indicators

The centre's communication channels demonstrated a well-rounded performance. Its communication channels showed steady growth and adaptability. Incoming calls rose to 34,798, an increase of 4,624 from the previous year, while answered calls also grew slightly to 23,767—up by 1,205.

Live chat stood out with impressive growth, handling 4,447 enquiries—an 88.6% increase compared to the previous year, adding 3,962 more interactions.

On the other hand, email enquiries saw a decline, dropping to 22,594—5,860 fewer than the previous year. Meanwhile, enquiries through smartphones and the web saw small but steady increases, reflecting a clear preference for more digital and convenient communication options.

Services 2.0

As part of its Service Development Model Services 2.0, the Ministry of Finance has made significant progress in digital transformation by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance customer happiness channels.

The ministry has introduced an advanced AI-powered system capable of responding to common enquiries instantly and around the clock, eliminating the need for human intervention. Cutting-edge tools, such as AI and ChatPDF, have been deployed to deliver accurate, interactive conversations based on customer data and to intelligently analyse uploaded documents.

Accelerating Response Times

In its effort to abolish bureaucracy and improve services, the Ministry has re-engineered how it engages with customers, speeding up response times, cutting down on manual tasks, and fully digitising its services.

MoF stressed that such advancements enabled proactive responses based on historical customer data, seamless automated routing of complex enquiries to the appropriate teams, and continuous monitoring of customer satisfaction to deliver an exceptional experience.

Analysing Performance

To enhance performance monitoring, the Ministry has introduced smart screens integrated with its data lake, offering a real-time, comprehensive view of customer happiness channel performance. This technology not only analyses customer needs but also identifies and addresses challenges effectively, enabling data-driven decision-making and ensuring the provision of innovative services that exceed customer expectations and boost satisfaction.

The call centre has become a key bridge between the ministry and its customers, constantly striving to deliver the best possible outcomes and provide top-quality government services in line with MoF’s commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction at every step.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

- Rami El Hussari

Government Communication Department - MOF

relhussari@mof.gov.ae

-Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com