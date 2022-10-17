Initiative in partnership with the Ministry of Education, and sponsored by global fintech platforms Capital.com and Currency.com

Students and universities in the country can participate in the event via the link https://nextgentalent.localized.world

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of the Economy has launched NextGen Talent, its latest initiative aimed at developing the capabilities of youth in the UAE and preparing future leaders in the technology sector. The event, which is being held in partnership with the Ministry of Education, is part of the Ministry’s economic diversification efforts, which are in line with the directives of the wise leadership, the objectives and Principles of the 50, and the determinants of the UAE Centennial 2071. The launch event will be held on 2 November in the presence of H.E. Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, will deliver a keynote speech during the launch ceremony of the event, which will bring together leaders from the UAE’s most dynamic global business brands with 5,000 promising students from leading universities in the country. These include the UAE University, Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University and Khalifa University, as well as other universities and institutions in the UAE. The event will also host high-profile speakers including Viktor Prokopenya, founder of Capital.com and Currency.com, two fintech and web 3.0 giants setting up in the UAE under the NextGenFDI, as well as representatives from major financial and technology institutions and global consultancy APCO Worldwide. The students will receive expert guidance on the skillsets needed to pursue careers in advanced technology, 4IR industries and web 3.0 ecosystems.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul said: “Technology and the digital economy are going to have a transformative effect on the career paths of UAE students who seek to make their way in an increasingly digital world. This event enables our most promising minds to access the latest in digital trends. The NextGen Talent forum shows increasing investment in homegrown leaders of the future in the field of advanced technology.”

H.E. Dr Al Zeyoudi said: “As the UAE seeks to double its national economy by 2030 and increase FDI inflows in preparation for the next 50 years of progress, empowering our youth with future skills is a national priority. Through this event, young talent from our leading educational establishments can gain expert guidance from those redefining the world we live in. NextGen Talent is designed to serve as an important bridge between academia and the real working environment outside.”

Capital.com and Currency.com founder Viktor Prokopenya said: “As the founder of NextGen companies and as someone with a lifelong passion for education, it is an honor to sponsor this event, which sets out to empower the UAE’s talent base with the skills they need to navigate the technologies of tomorrow. From AI to fintech to life sciences and beyond, the UAE is building a world-class business friendly ecosystem for the long term.”

NextGen Talent follows the launch in July of the Ministry of Economy’s landmark NextGenFDI program, which is designed to attract digitally-empowered companies to the UAE. NextGen Talent and NextGenFDI will complement each other, with companies from the NextGenFDI initiative supporting the transfer of knowledge, technology and skillsets to the next generation of youth in the UAE.

Students or universities who wish to participate in the event can do so by visiting the following link: https://nextgentalent.localized.world

-Ends-