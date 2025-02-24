United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), held interactive workshops with UAE-based higher education institutions (HEIs) to discuss its forthcoming Outcome-based Evaluation Framework. The workshops outlined the new framework’s objectives and its role in enhancing the competitiveness and outcomes of HEIs. To engage all HEIs and academic specialists, three-day workshops were held at Al Ain University in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai and the University of Sharjah. Participants included HEI leaders, MoHESR’s quality assurance and accreditation teams, MoHESR’s work teams, local regulatory bodies of quality assurance, and representatives from free zone educational institutions.

389 HEI representatives attended, including 118 senior academic leaders, 55 from free-zone HEIs, and eight from local accreditation bodies. The CAA closed the session with a survey that showed a 90% satisfaction rate with the proposed framework, highlighting HEIs’ commitment to academic quality.

Discussions covered the six main pillars of the framework: employment outcomes, learning outcomes, industry collaboration, research outcomes, reputation and community engagement. Participants reviewed key performance indicators and their integration into assessment and accreditation, ensuring quality and continuous improvement while granting HEIs the flexibility to design their academic programmes.

