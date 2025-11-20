Certification endorsed by leading international financial institutions

The programme trained 20 participants from federal and local entities to obtain a specialised international professional qualification

Dubai:The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has successfully launched the second phase of its specialised professional training programme on Public–Private Partnerships (PPP), as part of its efforts to enahnce the skills of government talent and strengthen their capabilities in designing and evaluating sustainable projects in line with the highest international standards.

The move follows the successful completion of the programme’s first phase, now seeking to support federal entities in adopting this effective model, with representatives from various federal authorities in attendance.

The training content in the current phase was developed based on an internationally recognised methodology endorsed by several leading international financial institutions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and the World Bank Group.

Developing partnerships

His Excellency Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Assistant Undersecretary for Government Budget and Revenue Sector at the Ministry of Finance, emphasised that the launch of the programme's second phase is part of the Ministry’s efforts to develop the nation's PPP ecosystem. "We are committed to equipping a group of federal and local government professionals with advanced skills in accordance with international best practices for project preparation and evaluation," H.E. stated.

The Assistant Undersecretary clarified that the second phase focuses on project preparation, and will enhance participants' ability to apply internationally accepted frameworks to assessment and preparation processes. This, in addition to ensuring project readiness, raises quality standards in the design and execution of future partnership initiatives.

The Ministry, he stated, will spare no effort to support national competencies and equip them with advanced professional tools not only to strengthen the PPP pathway in service of the UAE's strategic directions but also to solidify a developmental model aligned with the nation's future priorities.

Expanding Knowledge Base

A total of 20 representatives from federal and local entities took part in the programme, showcasing the commitment of government institutions to expanding specialised knowledge in this field.

The programme concludes with a professional assessment designed to evaluate participants’ ability to apply PPP frameworks and conduct project preparation and appraisal processes within the government context, in line with the highest international standards.