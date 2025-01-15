United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the launch of its nationwide competition for public schools, titled ‘My School… My Identity’. In line with the ministry’s vision to preserve the nation’s cultural identity, the competition invites students and teachers to transform their schools into vibrant spaces that celebrate Emirati cultural heritage.

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, noted that the competition aims to empower students and teachers to showcase their creativity by crafting designs for school decorations that reflect the rich heritage and cultural identity of the United Arab Emirates. She noted that through this initiative, the Ministry seeks to make learning environments more engaging, further motivating students to pursue their future aspirations.

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri said: “We at the Ministry of Education are committed to advancing national education outcomes through initiatives and programmes designed to inspire excellence. This competition reflects our firm belief that education goes beyond the classroom, and can come to life by employing creativity, innovation, and cultural expression. By empowering our students and educators, we are nurturing the future custodians of our heritage while also fostering vibrant, interactive learning environments that hone their skills and help unlock their full potential.”

His Excellency Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the MoE, mentioned that the competition will contribute to improving the quality of life for public school students. He further highlighted how this competition strengthens the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork and innovation among both students and teachers as they collaboratively reimagine their schools.

His Excellency Eng. Al Qasim said: “The Ministry of Education is keen to promote the values of excellence and creativity among students and educators, celebrating their remarkable artistic contributions.”

Criteria

The MoE has announced a set of criteria on which the winning schools will be selected, such as embodying Emirati heritage and aligning designs with educational goals, the accuracy and quality of the designs, creativity and innovation, teamwork between students and teachers, and efficiency. The MoE has also outlined technical, health, and safety requirements for implementing artwork in school facilities.

The MoE has formed a judging panel comprising experts from several entities, in addition to Emirati artists and specialists from the Ministry of Education. They will review and judge the entries based on their compliance with the competition’s terms and standards, ultimately selecting the 10 winning schools.

The MoE has allocated financial prizes for the top 10 winners: AED 100,000 for first place, AED 70,000 for second, AED 50,000 for third, and AED 25,000 each for fourth to 10th place.

Schools can submit their entries between January 20 and March 28, 2025.

