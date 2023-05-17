Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi:

This agreement with Oman focuses on cooperation in key areas to build an educational system that nurtures students’ talents and equips them with the right skills that will help them meet future market requirements

The Ministry of Education is keen to forge partnerships with educational institutions and entities at the regional and international levels

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE Ministry of Education announced a collaboration agreement with its counterpart in the Sultanate of Oman, during an official visit by His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education and the Ministry’s delegation to Oman. This agreement aims to enhance collaboration and the exchange of expertise in the field of education between the two ministries.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi signed the agreement on behalf of the UAE, while Dr. Madiha bint Ahmed Al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education of Oman, signed on behalf of Oman.

Present during the signing were His Excellency Dr. Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al-Mualla, MoE's Undersecretary for Academic Affairs; His Excellency Dr. Hamad Al Yahyai, Assistant Undersecretary of Curriculum and Assessment Sector; and His Excellency Saif Rashed Al Mazroui, Advisor to the Minister of Education; His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of the Oman Ministry of Education; as well as senior officials from both parties.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi said: “The UAE-Oman robust historical relations are built on social and cultural interdependence between the peoples of both nations, and these relations are fueled by joint cooperation in all fields. The visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Sultanate of Oman last year and his meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, in addition to the subsequent signing of several memoranda of joint cooperation, reflect the desire of both countries to work closely and develop various aspects of their bilateral relations.”

His Excellency added: “This agreement with Oman prioritises cooperation in several key areas. These include educational planning and evaluation, policy development, regulation and law formulation within the sector, enhancing the capabilities of teachers and educational practitioners, collaboration in data management and key performance indicators, examination systems and qualifications, continuing education, special education, vocational and technical education, innovation, and governance.. The agreement also focuses on the launch of joint educational initiatives that will contribute to building an educational system that nurtures students’ talents, and equips them with the right skills that will help them meet future market requirements.”

His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi emphasised the keenness of the UAE Ministry of Education to forge partnerships with educational institutions and entities at the regional and international levels. These partnerships come within the ministry’s endeavours to develop a cutting-edge, integrated, and competitive educational system that enhances students' competencies and empowers them to contribute to building knowledge-based societies and a more prosperous and sustainable future.

For her part, Her Excellency Dr. Madiha bint Ahmed Al Shaibaniyah mentioned that the Oman-UAE relations are based on historical ties between generations of the two brotherly peoples. Her Excellency affirmed that the visit of the Emirati delegation to the Sultanate of Oman and the cooperation agreement between both parties will contribute to the advancement of education in both counties. Her Excellency also lauded the UAE’s educational sector for its rich expertise and experiences, which benefits the students in both nations.

