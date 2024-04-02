Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Community Development and the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation, coordination and exchange of expertise between the two entities. This MoU serves to support and enable strategic ties and partnerships, facilitating joint efforts to improve the quality of services provided within the social sector.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Shamma bint Sohail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, and His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, in addition to leaders from both parties.

The MoU aims to strengthen the frameworks of cooperation and coordination between the two entities, in relation to non-governmental social care institutions and centres operating within the social sector in Abu Dhabi, regulating their activities, activating their role in society and enabling them to provide specialised services in a way that enhances the quality of life of all members of society.

The MoU also aims to enhance the quality of social services by continuing to improve the licensing, inspection and oversight system in accordance with applicable legislation, through joint communication and coordination plans between the two sides. This reflects the complementarity of roles between the federal and local institutions in each emirate, in addition to enhancing cooperation and coordination in legislative areas and policies related to social sector centres and institutions; and exchanging experiences, information and new developments in the field.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.