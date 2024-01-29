Ahmad Al Falasi

United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, visited several UK-based educational institutions during his participation in the Bett EdTech exhibition and conference taking place from January 24 to 26, focusing on education sector enhancement.

His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi emphasised the importance of public and private sector collaboration, both locally and globally, to advance education and equip future generations with advanced skills. He also emphasised the importance of sharing experiences, expertise and forming partnerships to improve different aspects of the educational process.

He said: “During the meetings, we showcased the UAE's commitment to comprehensive and sustainable education system development. We are committed to supporting scientific research and innovation through strategic partnerships and pioneering initiatives focused on future-focused sciences for students.”

His Excellency toured the UK’s Department for Education, the London Design & Engineering University Technical College, the Baker Dearing Educational Trust, the UK Technical & Vocational Education & Training and the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted). During his visits, His Excellency met with officials of these educational bodies and discussed key topics, such as elevating the EdTech sector, fostering collaboration in curriculum development, training educators and enhancing student exchange programmes.

While in London, His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi also met with Emirati students on scholarships at UK higher education institutions, gaining insights into their academic journeys and hearing inspiring stories from their scholarship experiences.

He encouraged them to see their scholarships as knowledge journeys and become ambassadors for the UAE's educated and cultured community. Emphasising the Ministry of Education's commitment, he assured full support for the students throughout their studies abroad.

Currently, 308 Emirati students are on scholarships in the UK, pursuing academic degrees at some of the world's top-ranked universities in key majors like medicine and surgery, engineering, business administration and finance studies, as well as physics and astrophysics.

