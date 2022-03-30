Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, met with Larry Fink, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, one of the world’s leading providers of investment, advisory and risk management solutions, to discuss ways to enhance investments in various economic sectors in the next phase. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Investopia investment summit, which was held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

H.E. Bin Touq emphasized Investopia’s prominent role in creating innovative and effective pathways that support the transition to the future economy and developing its various sectors, in addition to its role in stimulating international investments and accelerating innovation. He added that the Summit will continue to explore partnerships with leading companies and global investment firms to develop innovative solutions in future investments.

The Minister of Economy said: “The Summit offered a unique platform to present leading global insights and ideas for economic advancement and global investment trends, in light of the shift towards technology, digitization, and the new economy. Under the directives of the wise leadership, the UAE is determined to achieve a leading position on the future economy landscape through the adoption of proactive strategies and solutions that turn future sectors into attractive investment areas and a new driving force for economic growth, in line with the principles and projects of the 50.”

Furthermore, H.E. lauded BlackRock's participation in the Summit as a global investment partner and for being a major contributor to its success. He noted that the cooperation with the company will continue during the next phase to develop investment strategies in many economic areas. The most notable among them are increasing the diversity of the investment base in the country, enhancing the momentum of foreign trade, developing the UAE's position as a sustainable tourism destination, and raising its attractiveness before international tourists through the development of investments, services, and new tourism solutions.