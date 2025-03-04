Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) successfully concluded its ‘Government Administration: Empowerment and (Same comments, to use another words) to Enhance Government Performance’ programme, which engaged employees from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance.

The initiative aims to equip government professionals with the necessary skills to implement best practices in modern administration, while enhancing their leadership and innovation skills, in line with the aspirations of their societies and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Held at the MBRSG offices in City Walk, Dubai, the programme saw 25 employees participate in 25 hours of training over five days, which focused on implementing advanced strategies to enhance government performance and the quality of services provided to the community.

The programme covered five key pillars: Modern Public Administration, Human Capital Management, Government Institutional Excellence, Managing Change in Institutions, and Field Visits to the Department of Finance (DoF) for the Government of Dubai and the Museum of the Future.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is committed to empowering government leaders across the region by integrating global best practices with local innovations. Our goal is to enhance competency among government personnel through comprehensive training programmes designed to equip government employees with the skills needed to address future challenges with agility and professionalism.”

“We take pride in our productive partnerships with various regional entities and look forward to continuing this collaboration and driving a positive and sustainable transformation in government performance,” H.E. Al Marri added.

MBRSG’s mandate includes developing government competencies through innovative educational programmes that enhance skills among public sector employees. The ‘Government Administration: Empowerment and (The same comments to use another words ) to Enhance Government Performance’ programme serves as a pioneering model in that regard, designed in accordance with the latest educational methodologies that integrate in-depth academic knowledge with practical executive experience.

Delivered by a distinguished group of academics and experts at MBRSG, the programme ensures a comprehensive learning experience tailored to the needs of government leaders, enabling them to navigate evolving challenges with efficiency and adaptability.

The first pillar, Modern Public Administration, explored the developments in government administration that have reshaped public-sector practices in terms of service delivery and policy formulation in order to meet the community’s aspirations. The module examined various aspects of modern public administration, highlighting the impact of historical changes on its evolution and transformation into its current form.

Meanwhile, the second pillar, Human Capital Management, emphasised the critical role of human capital as a fundamental asset of successful institutions. It aimed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to attract, develop, and retain talent, ensuring sustainable and positive institutional growth. It also focused on modern principles of human capital management and how they can be applied to enhance institutional performance and foster an organisational culture that supports continuous improvement.

The programme’s third pillar, Government Institutional Excellence, was designed to introduce participants to contemporary approaches in government excellence, highlighting key characteristics, emerging trends, and procedures used in evaluating government excellence awards. By analysing notable case studies and best practices, the module sought to offer participants the knowledge and tools needed to advance their organisations to a higher level of excellence. Additionally, it stressed the importance of aligning with global competitiveness indicators and monitoring progress to ensure sustained institutional improvement.

This was followed by the fourth pillar, Managing Change in Institutions, which focused on the critical role of change management in enabling institutions to adapt to modern developments and challenges. Given the rapid pace of technological advancements, shifts in the labour market, and increasing competitive pressures, this module examined strategies for effectively managing change to ensure institutional resilience and sustainability.

The fifth and final pillar, which consisted of Field Visits in Dubai, emphasised the significance of such in-person visits as an integral component of executive education programmes, designed to develop leadership skills. Recognised as an effective and impactful training method, these visits provided participants with firsthand insights about leading local and international practices in government management and policy implementation.