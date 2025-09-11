Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Corporación Autónoma Regional de Cundinamarca (CAR) and Colombian Space Agency (AEC) to foster international cooperation in the field of space science and technology. The MoU was signed by H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, Dr. Alfred Ignacio Ballesteros, Director General, CAR and Dr. Pilar Zamora, Founder and Executive Director, AEC, in the presence of H.E. Mohamed Abdullah BinKhater AlShamsi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Colombia, during an official visit by the Centre’s delegation to Colombia.

The agreement outlines a framework for collaboration across several key areas in the field of space science and technology, including promoting joint research and innovation, facilitating knowledge transfer, and enhancing data exchange between the UAE and Colombia. The MoU further aims to encourage capacity building and expertise sharing through joint projects designed to strengthen both nations’ contributions to global space exploration and technological advancement.

For Media Queries:

MBRSC Media Team - mbrsc@quillmena.com

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Starting with a small team of dedicated engineers in 2006, MBRSC has grown into the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme, fostering scientific research, and building a sustainable space sector in the UAE. MBRSC is home to the Satellite Development Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, and Emirates Lunar Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1; DubaiSat-2; KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis; MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region and Etihad-SAT, the Centre’s first SAR satellite.

Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi.