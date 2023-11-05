Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, and Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, welcomed His Excellency Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL). During their meeting, the two parties discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of translation, publishing, training, and promotion of key initiatives.

Al Murr said: “This meeting represents a significant step towards building bridges of cooperation between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. It is a new and important chapter in our journey of fruitful cooperation between national cultural institutions. Based on our vision and strategy, we strive to expand knowledge partnerships to create sustainable cultural and knowledge exchange channels by cooperating with international agencies and specialised institutions, and benefiting from the best local and global practices to achieve this.”

Bin Tamim said: “Our cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library - a pioneering educational edifice - supports the achievement of ALC’s objectives of promoting the Arabic language, expanding the scope of its uses culturally, creatively, and educationally, and enriching publishing and creative industries with culturally rich content. This supports the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership which prioritizes Arabic language as a major component of our cultural identity.”

The meeting resulted in an agreement to enrich the Arabic content, utilising it scientifically, educationally, culturally and creatively, and contributing to nurturing communication with other cultures.

The meeting addressed challenges, such as the availability of proofreaders and linguistic reviewers, intellectual property and copyrights, issuing the type of book, printing, and standards, and the possibility of providing digital resources to researchers and members of the ALC through MBRL’s databases.

The meeting also discussed opportunities for mutual benefit, such as holding workshops, training courses, and specialised programs in various domains of Arabic, in addition to highlighting the importance of exchanging publications between the two parties, enhancing cultural exchange, promoting ALC’s publications, reviving the Arabic Language Award, and supporting upcoming projects to strengthen cultural and linguistic identity regionally.

The meeting reviewed several projects, including the Al Ain Book Fair, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, and ALC’s ‘Arabian Days’ event, which will be held on World Arabic Language Day, under the slogan ‘Arabic — the Language of Poetry and Arts’.

At the end of the meeting, ALC officials visited the ‘Poems Within Calligraphy exhibition’, which was recently organised by MBRL as part of the inaugural session of the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale. The exhibition included 33 paintings from His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr’s personal collection.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL)

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC)

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) was established as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to support the Arabic language and set general strategies for its development and advancement scholarly, educationally, culturally, and creatively. The ALC supports research in the field of Arabic Studies and promotes the Arabic language in scholarship, education, culture, and media.