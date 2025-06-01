Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has marked a new milestone in its efforts to empower Emirati citizens in their homebuilding journey by graduating a new batch of participants from the “How to Build Your Home” program. The initiative aims to enhance customer awareness and enable them to make informed and strategic decisions throughout every stage of the housing construction process.

Delivered in collaboration with the New Economy Academy, the program is a comprehensive educational initiative designed to address the needs of housing service beneficiaries. It focuses on four key pillars—legal, engineering, financial, and technological—covering essential topics such as customer rights and responsibilities, consultant and contractor selection, contracting phases, effective cost management, and exposure to the latest sustainable construction practices and technologies.

Launched in early 2025 as part of MBRHE’s “Community Year” initiatives, the program supports citizens through all stages of their housing journey—from initial planning, through design and construction, to handover and occupancy. This reflects the organization’s vision to provide leading and sustainable housing services that ensure quality and enhance family stability in the UAE.

Commenting on the initiative, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Acting CEO, stated:

“The ‘How to Build Your Home’ program is a strategic step toward supporting citizens on their path to home ownership in a thoughtful and sustainable way. At MBRHE, we are committed to being true partners throughout this journey by offering specialized training that addresses the essential elements of building a complete home that meets the aspirations of Emirati families, while promoting a culture of quality and accountability in execution.”

The program features interactive workshops and practical modules that highlight best practices in residential construction and encourage participants to benefit from local expertise and real-life case studies. It also includes the distribution of a comprehensive digital handbook titled “How to Build Your Home,” developed by MBRHE’s engineers and specialists, as a practical reference covering every stage from planning to maintenance.

MBRHE has confirmed that the program will continue to accept new participant batches until the end of 2025, following an approved schedule to ensure that the greatest number of eligible citizens benefit from this important awareness initiative.

For more information about the program and other awareness initiatives, please visit: www.mbrhe.gov.ae

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment:

MBRHE is a government entity dedicated to delivering proactive and sustainable housing services to citizens through flexible policies, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to innovation and digital transformation, in alignment with Dubai’s future vision.

