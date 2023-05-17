The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) will participate in the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), which will be held from May 22 to May 28, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (ADNEC), to promote intellectual and knowledge exchange.

With more than 150,000 attendees and 1,150 exhibitors each year, the ADIBF serves as a significant intellectual and cultural hub that assembles various eminent figures in the publishing industry from the Middle East and North Africa. The MBRF's participation falls in line with its goal of promoting knowledge dissemination, innovation, and sustainable development in the UAE and beyond through various knowledge initiatives and events.

The MBRF's pavilion will feature a variety of events that address many knowledge aspects. This includes ‘Knowledge Lounge,’ ‘Dubai International Program for Writing’ (DIPW), ‘Digital Knowledge Hub,’ and ‘KnowTalks.’ A daily activity called ‘A 15-minute reading’ will be hosted under the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ umbrella to conduct live readings of the publications of the DIPW and the Digital Knowledge Hub. Around 100 books will be read during the fair. It will also feature another daily activity called ‘A 1-minute book,’ which will involve a tour with the members of the Knowledge Lounge to record a book review in one minute for posting on social media.

The Knowledge Lounge will further host a variety of knowledge sessions and discussions, both physically and virtually, to discuss reading and content writing, in addition to various discussion sessions and workshops that will feature specialists, policy-makers, scientists, intellects, and academics within the field of knowledge. The DIPW will also hold training sessions in a variety of cognitive fields, specifically focusing on talent and creativity levels. These training sessions will also cover the topic of translation and its essential role in the exchange of cultural traditions. During the event, the MBRF’s pavilion will further host the debut of several books produced as part of the DIPW. Additionally, the MBRF will ink agreements with publishing houses.

Various international speakers will present daily sessions online and onsite at the MBRF's pavilion as part of the ‘KnowTalks’ initiative, which is held in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). These sessions aim to raise awareness about the value of knowledge and knowledge policies for sustainable development.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “The MBRF is committed to participating in such important knowledge events, which provide an ideal forum for sharing knowledge and promoting the literary and intellectual movements in the UAE and beyond. This annual event brings in renowned publishers and displays a range of books and educational resources from other nations, offering visitors an excellent opportunity to explore and advance intellectual and knowledge exchange globally. At the MBRF, we believe that knowledge is key to achieving sustainable development. Therefore, we are committed to establishing a clear strategy that ensures the sustainability of knowledge through several innovative programs and initiatives. This will help place a special focus on constant learning and development as key elements of a better future for all.”

Being one of the Arab world's biggest literary and knowledge events, the ADIBF provides an excellent platform for publishers, authors, lecturers, and content creators from the region and across the world. The event features various innovative events, programs, and initiatives that all target promoting knowledge exchange. It also attracts enormous publishing houses that exhibit a diverse range of national and international books. This forms a crucial component of the strategy intended to establish Abu Dhabi as a significant hub in the regional and international publishing industry.