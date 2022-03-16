The opening of the office is part of the strategic agreement and will aim to promote bilateral ties and identify opportunities in the UAE that Mauritian companies can benefit from.

Dubai, UAE: The Economic Development Board (EDB), the national investment promotion agency of the Government of Mauritius, has opened a new representative office at headquarters of Dubai Chambers, with the aim of promoting bilateral ties and identifying opportunities in the UAE that Mauritian companies can benefit from.

The new office is part of joint cooperation efforts between Dubai Chambers and EDB and the board’s presence in Dubai establishes a solid foundation for the organisation to expand UAE-Mauritius economic cooperation, create new channels of dialogue, build economic partnerships and facilitate bilateral trade and investment.

The inauguration of EDB’s office came during a high-level delegation visit to the UAE led by H.E. Prithvirajsing Roopun GCSK, President of the Republic of Mauritius. During the visit, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Dubai Chambers and EDB Mauritius in the presence of H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, which facilitates joint cooperation efforts and supports economic partnerships.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dubai Chambers and EDB Mauritius will expand cooperation and enable exchange between their respective member companies operating in financial services, ICT, manufacturing, healthcare, ocean economy, renewable energy and property development. The two entities will establish frameworks to achieve their economic objectives, create new channels for business exchange, as well as exchange best practices, information and knowledge on trade and investment.

During the visit, the Mauritian President said the new representative office of EDB in Dubai would help boost Mauritius exports to the UAE, expand and strengthen bilateral ties and investment cooperation across various sectors, and create benefits for UAE and Mauritian businesses.

“There is a global consensus that Dubai is playing a leading role on the global scene and we are so happy to be Dubai’s partner,” H.E. Prithvirajsing Roopun GCSK said.

For his part, H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers described the EDB’s move and the MoU as important developments that will take UAE-Mauritius trade relations to the next level and accelerate business exchange.

Over the last decade, Dubai’s trade and investment relationship with Africa has gone from strength as more African companies have entered the UAE market, while many UAE companies have expanded their presence in Africa, H.E. Al Ghurair revealed that Dubai's non-oil trade with Mauritius during the past three years (2018-2020) reached AED 1.1 billion and said there was huge potential to further expand the volume and scope of bilateral trade and position Dubai as a preferred hub for Mauritian exports and re-exports.

H.E. Al Ghurair reiterated the strong commitment of Dubai Chambers to provide all facilities and resources necessary to facilitate trade between the UAE and Mauritius and ensure that bilateral economic ties continue to expand and flourish.

The inauguration of EDB’s office at Dubai Chambers was attended by Dr. Hon. Renganaden Padayachy, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Mauritius; Dubai Chambers officials; as well as the visiting Mauritian delegation joined by several government representatives.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com