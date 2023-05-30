Abu Dhabi: The Economic Integration Committee held its second meeting for the year 2023, chaired by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and attended by H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and representatives of the local economic development departments from all emirates.

The meeting discussed a range of key economic issues, including access to legislation supporting the growth of new economy sectors in the UAE, as well as cooperation between the federal and local authorities concerned with the implementation of these laws. The Committee also discussed strengthening of the AML/CFT efforts of the Ministry of the Economy and its partners.

In his opening speech addressing the Committee, H.E. Bin Touq reviewed prominent economic growth indicators achieved by the UAE in 2022, under the vision and guidance of the wise leadership. These include the GDP growth that totalled AED 1.62 trillion at constant prices, up 7.6 per cent, whereas current prices reached AED 1.86 trillion, growing by more than AED 337 billion, up 22.1 per cent from 2021. The growth figures reflect the UAE’s robust economic performance in various sectors and economic and trade activities despite global economic shifts.

H.E. explained that the tourism sector is one of the key drivers of economic growth over the past year, adding that tourism and travel sector's contribution to GDP increased by 60.2 per cent in 2022 to reach nearly AED 167 billion. It is set to reach AED 180.6 billion by the end of 2023, with an 8.3 per cent year-over-year growth. According to a report by the World Tourism and Travel Council, international visitor spending reached AED 117.6 billion in 2022, up 65.3 per cent from 2021, while domestic tourism spending totalled AED 46.9 billion in 2022, up 35.7 per cent. H.E. explained that these indicators underscore the importance of the tourism sector in promoting the growth and competitiveness of the national economy and driving the country’s sustainable development in light of the principles of the 50.

The Minister of Economy also stated that the UAE's legislative and economic environment has witnessed considerable developments that have contributed to enhancing the investment climate and creating a competitive, resilient, and sustainable business environment. It also promotes opportunities and enablers for the business community, investors, and entrepreneurs, through numerous economic legislation and policies formulated in accordance with global best practices, thereby supporting the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision goals. The UAE is currently establishing itself as one of the best globally in the development of proactive legislation governing the new economic sectors, thus solidifying its position as a leading global hub for trade and investment.

H.E. added: “The Committee, in collaboration with federal and local stakeholders, continues to work expeditiously to finalize the establishment of the national economic register across all emirates, relying on the latest practices in this regard. The move will contribute to ensuring competitive and integrated economic ecosystem supported by a comprehensive database of UAE registered companies along with sectoral economic policies based on comprehensive, accurate and current data.”

The Committee reviewed the progress made in the development of the National Economic Register, which included two phases. The first was linking companies and institutions’ data licenses issued locally by various emirates of the UAE; while the second phase linked free zones companies and institutions’ data licenses, as well as the data of all types of licenses across the UAE and free zones.

The Committee also discussed the latest updates on the UAE AML/CFT Mutual Evaluation report and followed up on the operational plan of corporate registrars, which is witnessing concerted national efforts to strengthen the ultimate beneficial owner procedure of private sector enterprises. The Committee’s efforts will lead to achieving full compliance with the AML/CFT legislation, decisions, and regulations, in line with the best international standards and practices and the results and requirements of FATF.

During the meeting, H.E. Bin Touq commended the efforts of the Ministry of Economy and the economic development department teams in achieving the objectives of the National AML/CFT Strategy.

Also reviewed was a series of new proposals for commercial arbitration law, which will enhance the resilience and competitiveness of the country’s business and investment environment in accordance with global best practices.

The Committee is also working on strengthening cooperation with the federal and local stakeholders to implement the Federal Decree-Law No. 37 of 2021 on the Commercial Register.

