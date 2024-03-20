Amman: – Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) is providing USD 40 million in support of The Agency's humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini signed an agreement today confirming this generous support to the Agency.

The funding will provide food for more than 250,000 people and tents for 20,000 families. Since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip, up to 1.7 million people, or over 75 percent of the population, have been displaced, some of them multiple times.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah said: “This support comes in response to the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, to provide support to the people of Palestine during this life-threatening time. It is crucial to address the desperate needs of the people in Gaza. KSrelief remains committed to supporting these efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance in this difficult time.”

Commissioner-General Lazzarini reiterated the unprecedented level of suffering and need in the Gaza Strip, praising strong regional partners such as KSrelief for heeding the call for support and solidarity with the people in Gaza and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. He also underscored the need to ensure the necessary financial support for UNRWA, which remains the backbone of the humanitarian operation in Gaza.

"As UNRWA continues to provide food, water, and medical services in Gaza, this generosity of KSrelief reflects the solidarity that the Kingdom has always shown Palestinians, especially during dire times. One knows their friends during hardship, and for this, we are grateful to Saudi Arabia, to Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah and KSrelief, and to the Saudi people for their solidarity with the people of Gaza."

-Ends-

This agreement follows a previous agreement in which the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center provided a USD 15 million contribution to UNRWA in November 2023 that was used to provide essential humanitarian assistance, including food and medicine.