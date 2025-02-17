Mouza Al Nasri: Gulfood opens up new opportunities to expand the scope of national projects in the food and beverage sector

As part of the event, KFED is actively encouraging the participation of the UAE’s sole manufacturer of gluten-free flour products

For the first time, the Fund’s booth at the UAE pavilion showcases locally made products to expand their opportunities and potential reach in international markets

Dubai, UAE: The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) announced its sponsorship to 10 innovative national initiatives in the food and beverage sector at the 30th edition of Gulfood exhibition, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from February 17 to 21, 2025.

The KEFD is showcasing the products of these 10 projects at Gulfood within a collaborative platform co-hosted with Mohamed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development in the UAE pavilion, situated in the Sheikh Rashid Hall.

The move is consistent with the Fund’s ongoing commitment to empowering UAE entrepreneurs across critical sectors, such as food and beverages, and seeks to highlight the quality of national food products, enhance their competitiveness and facilitate their access to international markets.

Through this initiative, the KFED presents an idea platform for these 10 participating projects to showcase their products, raise brand visibility, and explore potential collaborative opportunities with global importers and investors.

Among the projects supported by KFED at Gulfood 2025 are ‘Sinless General Trading,’ the UAE’s sole producer of gluten-free flour products, ‘Classic Al Ain Ice Cream Factory,’ which specialises in ice creams marketed under the Novella Ice Cream Brand; as well as ‘Nawader Food Industries L.C.C,’ which produces premium sterilised dates packed to the highest quality standards.

The List also Includes ‘Rukn Al Khair Food Industries,’ a producer of -collagen and gelatine- enriched soups and broths that benefit bone health, and was nominated for the ‘Best Health and Wellness Product’ award; ‘Flaky Layers Bakery,’ which produces pastries, bread, rolls, and traditional confections; and ‘Mars Food Industries L.L.C,’ specialising in innovative food solutions and products for children.

The KFED is also supporting the participation of ‘Abdulla Al Banna Meat Products Manufacturing,’ a specialist in meat during and retail distribution; ‘Exotic Colours Trading,’ which trades rice, pasta, grains, and legumes; ‘Belfry Food Trading,’ specialising in the distribution of canned and preserved foods, including dairy products, juices, ice creams, and bottled water; along with ‘Figo Trading,’ which focuses on the wholesale distribution of sweets and nuts.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), emphasised the Fund’s steadfast commitment to supporting national food and beverage initiatives, recognising them as a key element in advancing self-sufficiency, ensuring food security, and driving the diversification of the UAE’s economy. She underscored how Gulfood provides valuable opportunities for UAE-based entrepreneurs to expand in the global food and beverage market.

Al Nasri remarked: “We are truly elated to be participating in Gulfood 2025, the world’s most significant annual food and beverage exhibition, for the ninth consecutive year. The platform presents an ideal opportunity for us to support national food and beverage projects, enabling local entrepreneurs to showcase their products, including those locally manufactured for the very first time.This is consistent with our goal of encouraging innovation and enabling local businesses to grow and thrive internationally.”

The Gulfood 2025 is the largest edition to date, showcasing over a million products from more than 5,500 companies worldwide.

The event features numerous panel discussion, seminars, and workshops covering topics that focus on the latest industry trends within the food and beverage sector, food security, and sustainability.

The KFED cordially invites participants to explore its booth at the UAE Pavilion and learn more about the innovative and premium Emirati products developed by Khalifa Fund members at Gulfood 2025.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through the balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the fund was established to align with the vision of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates